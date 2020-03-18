Democratic voters in Santa Cruz County, like those in the rest of the state, expressed their preference for Joe Biden as their party’s 2020 presidential candidate on Tuesday in a primary election held amidst rapidly growing anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic.
Local Biden supporters included Christine Courtland, a 70-year-old retired librarian/teacher from Nogales, who said she voter for the former vice-president “because I think he will win the nomination, and I believe he was the one that will beat Trump.”
She also said she liked Biden because he’s promised to choose a woman as his running mate. “That’s important to me, because it’s time.”
While they favored Biden, local voters were more inclined than Arizona voters as a whole to support runner-up Bernie Sanders, giving the Vermont senator 33.4 percent of their votes compared to 39.8 percent for Biden, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the County Elections Office.
At the state level, Biden had 43.1 percent of the vote to 31.3 percent for Sanders, according to unofficial results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Jesus Valenzuela was among the local residents who voted for Sanders. It was a milestone moment for the 67-year-old, who just became a U.S. citizen last year.
Interviewed outside the voting center at Wade Carpenter Middle School, Valenzuela said he was feeling “quite pleased, because for me it was my first time (voting).”
He was accompanied by Marta Valenzuela, 58, who said she also voted for Sanders.
“For me, it was because he is proposing to help young people, students, and that is very important,” she said. “Apart from that, he’s also fighting for women, and for insurance, so that there’s more medical insurance for the people.”
At the Wade Carpenter site, one of 12 voting centers the County Elections Office opened Tuesday, voting booths were spaced approximately six feet apart to allow for the “social distancing” recommended by health officials to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Other voting centers, including the one at the VFW Hall in Nogales, had the booths lined up side-by side as usual, at least as of Tuesday morning.
County Manager Jennifer St. John said some of the centers may not have initially taken the social distancing measures, “either due to limited space or lack of understanding.” She said that mid-morning Tuesday, she dispatched the election set-up crew to the vote centers to confirm that the booths were as far apart as possible.
On Monday, in advance of the primary, St. John said the voting centers would be equipped with supplies including bleach wipes, gloves, disinfectant sprays and paper towels to clean the centers throughout the day.
“We have been sanitizing the tables constantly as voters have gone through,” said Olivia Ocampo, a long-time polling station volunteer, as the Wade Carpenter center began closing down at 7 p.m. Tuesday. “The voters have come in and they have used their sanitizer as they wipe their hands, they go do their voting and they go back, they put it in the ballot (box) and they use the sanitizer.”
“I’ve wiped down constantly the polling booths, and we’ve just kept up with it,” she added. “No hugging, no touching, no nothing. We haven’t touched anybody.”
Efforts to promote social distancing and keep up with cleaning were aided by the fact that few people voted in-person.
Ocampo estimated that approximately 25 people came to cast ballots during the entire 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. day at Wade Carpenter, and there were never more than two people voting at once.
For the most part, things went smoothly prevention-wise, except for one voter who decided to put a pen in their mouth, Ocampo said.
There were 13,552 people eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary in Santa Cruz County, and the preliminary results showed a turnout rate of 32.1 percent, with the majority of ballots cast via mail-in or early voting.
By comparison, 42 percent of eligible county Democrats participated in the 2016 presidential primary.
In addition to Arizona, three other states – Illinois, Florida and Ohio – were scheduled to hold Democratic primaries on Tuesday, though Ohio postponed its election at the last minute due to coronavirus concerns. Biden won handily in Illinois and Florida as well as Arizona, increasing the former vice-president’s already commanding lead over Sanders in delegates needed to win the party’s presidential nomination.