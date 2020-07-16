The Santa Cruz County government is preparing to hold a pair of “truth in taxation” hearings later this month, despite the fact that the primary and secondary tax rates included in the county’s tentative 2020-2021 budget are the same as in 2019-2020.
That’s because assessed property values have changed in the past year and the county expects to generate more tax revenue from the same rates in 2020-2021, County Manager Jennifer St. John explained.
As a result, the county is required by law to hold the truth in taxation hearings, which are set for 9:30 a.m. on July 28.
The public notices of the hearings, which ran in the July 14 edition of the Nogales International under a headline reading “Notice of tax increase” and which said the county is intending “to raise its primary/secondary property taxes over last year’s level,” caused some confusion due to the fact that a draft of the budget, printed on the very next page, showed the primary tax rate (3.98 per $100 of assessed value) and secondary tax rate (0.896) remaining unchanged.
A story in the July 10 edition of the NI about the supervisors’ approval of the tentative budget also reported that the tax rates would remain the same.
However, due to the changes in assessed property values, the county expects those same tax rates to bring in $14.4 million in primary taxes as compared to $13.7 million the previous year, and $2.99 million in secondary taxes, up from $2.84 million the year before.
At the same time, as a result of the changes in assessed rates, homeowners whose property was assessed at a higher value this year can expect to see their tax bills increase as well.