In hopes of strengthening their position to secure state and federal funding in the future, county officials this week revisited the possibility of improving road infrastructure at the problematic interchange of Ruby Road and Interstate 19 in Rio Rico.
County Supervisor Rudy Molera asked staff to revisit a March 2018 project assessment, in which the Arizona Department of Transportation recommended alternatives for the interchange that’s heavily trafficked by commercial trucks, local residents and visitors making pitstops.
“I think all of us, as a community, need to come together with a project that’s shovel-ready because I think down the line we should be seeing a lot of funding from the federal government,” Molera said during the board of supervisors’ study session on Tuesday. “I just want to make sure we don’t lose an opportunity.”
The area is used by residents traveling between I-19 and their homes in Rio Rico, as well as commercial trucks making their way to and from the multiple produce warehouses on East Frontage Road, located both north and south of Ruby Road.
In addition, drivers rest and fuel up at the nearby Pilot Travel Center, located in the northeast corner of the intersection.
Jesus Valdez, the county’s public works director, noted that there were three alternatives for easing up traffic traveling through the intersection, though only two were identified as potential projects moving forward.
The first alternative, Valdez said during Tuesday’s meeting, is opening up two-way access all throughout the East Frontage Road, from Ruby Road to Rio Rico Drive. The two-way traffic on East Frontage Road currently stops at Kipper Street, where it then turns into a one-way northbound street.
“So there’s currently no access from Rio Rico Drive,” Valdez said in reference to commercial trucks trying to make their way to produce warehouses between Ruby Road and Rio Rico Drive. “This connection provides relief to Ruby Road.”
He added that the second alternative is creating a diverging diamond interchange (DDI), which according to ADOT information, allows free-flowing turns when entering and exiting an interstate. That configuration would also ease traffic trying to make it across the Ruby Road overpass.
Valdez did not specify exactly how a DDI would work at the I-19 and Ruby Road interchange during the meeting, and did not respond to the NI’s inquiries about how it would look.
Securing funds
Valdez said that the first alternative would cost about $6.3 million, while the DDI option had a cost of about $11 million, according to the numbers included in the March 2018 project assessment.
“That would probably be a little more expensive considering fuel costs and cement and steel,” Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said, seemingly concerned about where that money would come from.
Valdez noted that the project was currently in ADOT’s long-term, or 10-year plan for pending infrastructure improvements statewide, but they could possibly secure a place in ADOT’s five-year plan if the county continued working towards the design phase.
Supervisor Bruce Bracker was optimistic about continuing to explore the two alternatives, and said it would put the county at a better place to ask for funding in the future.
“On these big projects, you just keep hammering away and at some point, you’ll see the opening and you’ll see the funding materialize like we saw the funding materialize for (State Route) 189,” Bracker said.
He noted that the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority had already begun lobbying for the needed improvements, so the county would have the additional support.
The issue was discussed during a study session, in which official action cannot be taken. Instead, the county leaders agreed to continue exploring the possibilities without specifying what that entailed.
Valdez said: “If you guys are OK, and it sounds like you are… I think this is the way we move forward with it and, if there’s any changes in the future, we address them during the design process.”