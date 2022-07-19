With early voting already underway for the Aug. 2 primary elections, the chair of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party has filed a civil complaint against county election officials, alleging a lack of transparency in the ballot-verification process.
According to a complaint filed July 11, Steve McEwen, who heads the local GOP, is requesting an expedited hearing in an attempt to gain a closer look at the process of validating signatures on the envelopes of mail-in ballots.
In the meantime, McEwen is asking the county to pause its current ballot tabulation – “until provisions are made for him to be meaningfully present and see the information ... that is being used for signature verification.”
State law allows the county chair of a political party to designate a number of early ballot challengers. Those challengers have the ability to dispute a ballot’s validity – potentially resulting in its disqualification.
In order to do this, McEwen argues in his suit, “early ballot challengers must be able to observe the signatures on unopened early ballot envelopes and the signatures to which they are being compared so that an accurate record can be made as to which voters’ signatures were challenged.” However, he says, “the defendants are refusing to allow challengers to stand close enough to the computer screen to actually see the signatures.”
The complaint references, and includes as an attachment, an email dated July 7 from Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley in which she wrote: “Political observers are welcome to observe every step of the early voting process, including signature verification.” However, she added, “we simply do not have the ability to provide a space for observation of the actual computer screens during signature verification.”
Hunley said McEwen could still observe the process through a glass window.
While the Arizona law permits party chairs to designate early ballot challengers, it does not specify where, physically, the challengers should be situated.
McEwen, however, asserts that looking through a glass partition would not allow him to analyze ballots or verify signatures.
“The county has a duty to make that process meaningful, but is not doing so,” his complaint reads.
‘High urgency’
Even without early ballot challengers, election staff in Arizona are directed to study ballots and pinpoint potential irregularities. An official guide from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office provides county recorder personnel with pointers for signature analysis.
In filing the complaint at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, McEwen requested an expedited hearing to further debate the issue.
“The issues raised herein are a matter of high urgency,” the complaint said, “because the county is already engaging in the signature verification process.”
A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to court staff.
In the same email to McEwen from July 7, Hunley also noted that ballot tabulation had already started.
“We did not see any political observers from the Republican Party yesterday,” she added.
Speaking to the NI earlier this month about a separate matter, McEwen noted that the county Republican Party had designated political observers in nearly all county polling places to be used during the primary. Due to that presence, he added, “some people are getting a little more confidence” in the election process.
Despite allegations of election fraud purported by various Republican leaders – including former President Donald Trump – no such fraud has been uncovered in Arizona.
In January of 2021, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors – a majority Republican group – voted to hold an audit of its ballot tabulation equipment. The audit, conducted by two testing laboratories and a certified public accounting firm, found no evidence of inaccuracy in the equipment.
Later that year, the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas concluded a months-long audit of the election in Maricopa County. Despite Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan’s circulation of election conspiracy theories, the partisan audit also found that President Joe Biden won the election.
The Arizona Republican Party has also cast suspicion on the early voting process, and filed a lawsuit in an effort to eliminate early voting in the state. However, the effort was thwarted by the Arizona Supreme Court.
In his suit regarding access to early ballot signatures in Santa Cruz County, McEwen is represented by Alexander Kolodin, lawyer for the state Republican Party and the Cyber Ninjas. County Recorder Suzie Sainz and Elections Director Alma Schultz are named as defendants.
McEwen’s complaint does not make mention of the 2020 election, nor does it allege election fraud. It does, however, refer to Sainz and Schultz’s behavior as “capricious,” accusing them of holding partisan biases against McEwen.