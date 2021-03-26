A divided County Board of Supervisors agreed this week to provide the Tubac Chamber of Commerce with funds for restroom operations through May 31.
The issue had initially been mentioned and tabled at the board’s March 16 meeting, when the chamber had asked for more than $6,000. But after revisiting the issue during a special session on Tuesday, the three supervisors voted 2-1 to provide a total of $5,895.
“They’ve cancelled two of their festivals, which is their main fundraising component, and right now the chamber doesn’t have the revenues for the bathrooms,” said Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who requested to put the item on the board’s agenda.
“It’s their busy season and I think it’s important for us to have restrooms in that part of the village.”
But Supervisor Rudy Molera, who voted against the action, said: “While all the proper documentation is in, I don’t agree with using public funds for this private matter.”
The discussion had initially involved setting up portable restrooms in Tubac to accommodate the out-of-town visitors walking through the area, Supervisor Manuel Ruiz told the NI.
County staff eventually nixed that idea and instead offered to provide funding for the chamber to operate the existing composting restrooms.
“At then end of the day, I believe that this small investment in our community will pay off and it’s only until May 31,” Ruiz said. “I think this is an instant where I think it’s important that the community realize we are invested in making sure that they succeed.”