Nogales native Alma D. Schultz rose to the top among a list of applicants for the dual position of Santa Cruz County elections director and clerk of the board of supervisors this month, ending a seven-month search to fill the position.
Schultz, 32, began her new role on April 12. She replaces former clerk/elections director Tara Hampton, whose contract was abruptly terminated last September, two months before the general election.
During a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, County Manager Jennifer St. John introduced Schultz as a member of the Nogales and Rio Rico communities, and noted she has already served in various roles and departments in the Santa Cruz County government for the past seven years.
“Alma is compassionate about helping others and has dedicated her career in public service to serve our community,” said St. John, who had been filling the role of board clerk on an interim basis. “Her professional interests and goals as clerk of the board/elections director are to ensure integrity, provide excellent community service, encourage innovation and improve business efficiencies.”
According to information from the County Human Resources Department, Schultz was one of seven applicants seeking to fill the position, three of whom were internal applicants. She was hired with a starting annual salary of $69,186.
Schultz was born in Nogales and later moved with her family to Rio Rico, where she graduated from Rio Rico High School in 2007. She obtained an associate degree from Cochise College in Nogales in 2012 and her bachelor’s degree in public management and policy from the University of Arizona in Tucson in 2014.
Her service with Santa Cruz County began during her last year of university, she said, when she fulfilled an internship at the County Recorder’s Office. After ending the internship and obtaining her bachelor’s, she received an offer from County Recorder Suzie Sainz to work during the 2014 General Election cycle.
“It started out as a temporary position and it turned into a permanent position where I was the voter elections clerk at the Recorder’s Office,” Schultz said, adding that the role consisted of verifying registrations, sending reports to the Secretary of State’s Office and tracking election costs.
She worked at the Recorder’s Office for two years, and subsequently served as a legal assistant for the County Attorney’s Office for more than three years. Most recently, she was a probation officer for the County Juvenile Probation Department.
On Wednesday, as Schultz sat in her office learning the ropes of the new job, she pointed to her experience at the Recorder’s Office a few years back as one of the main factors that motivated her to apply for the position.
“That’s something that I was interested in. That’s something that, I guess, carried on and I wanted to be back serving my community in that way,” Schultz said. “I’m very excited to continue learning more about everything and I’m excited to work with my team.”
Part of the new learning experience for Schultz this week came from longtime elections director Melinda Meek, who stepped down from the post when she retired in March 2020 after serving for more than three decades.
After Hampton was fired, Meek stepped up to work the 2020 General Elections. Looking forward, Schultz said she still has more to learn from Meek, but would also continue to participate in trainings to prepare for the next elections.
“Melinda has been a huge help in getting things started off, in being like a mentor,” Schultz said. “And of course, we’re all going to be going to the elections certification training.”