After operating for months without an official floodplain coordinator, Santa Cruz County has hired Allan Sanchez, an Elgin resident with decades of hydrology experience, to fill the role.
Historically, floodplain coordinators are tasked with managing and enforcing countywide policies, conducting flood prevention projects, and providing updates on insurance requirements. John Hays, a geologist and professor, held the position for more than two decades at the county before he died in 2022.
Speaking to the NI Tuesday, Sanchez recalled his time working alongside Hays in Pima County. Ultimately, Hays was hired for Santa Cruz County, and the two remained colleagues and friends, Sanchez said.
“Big personality … big shoes to fill,” Sanchez said.
Most recently, Sanchez had been working as a hydrologist for Yavapai County in Northern Arizona. Several years ago, he retired from the position and turned to oenology, the study of wine, and vineyard management – pursuing the wine industry brought him to Elgin, where he operates his own winery, Najar Cellars.
Eventually, he decided to make a return into flood control and applied for the county position.
“Probably, the main reason is, I wanted to see if I could help,” he said. “And that’s it. There’s really no other reason. Because, I’ve done this for years.”
Sanchez’s hiring comes at an active time for the county: monsoon season is several weeks away, the county is attempting to revise floodplain maps in downtown Nogales, and several flood control projects are on tap throughout the city.