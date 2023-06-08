Sanchez

Santa Cruz County Floodplain Coordinator Allan Sanchez, a hydrologist who operates a vineyard in Elgin, started the position last week.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After operating for months without an official floodplain coordinator, Santa Cruz County has hired Allan Sanchez, an Elgin resident with decades of hydrology experience, to fill the role.

Historically, floodplain coordinators are tasked with managing and enforcing countywide policies, conducting flood prevention projects, and providing updates on insurance requirements. John Hays, a geologist and professor, held the position for more than two decades at the county before he died in 2022.



