Several high-profile criminal cases are on the docket for the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office.
However, at the request of County Attorney George Silva, the county is outsourcing the prosecution of the cases – hiring a Phoenix-based lawyer at a flat rate to do the job.
One case involves Fredi Calderon, who was arrested in March after the death of his 3-month-old child. Court records show Calderon has been charged with murder in the first degree, along with multiple counts of child abuse.
The second case will concern Fantasia Chambers, the child’s mother, who was an employee of U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the time of the alleged crime. Chambers has been charged on two counts of child abuse, according to court records.
The third case is less recent: In the fall of 2020, rancher Lowell Robinson was arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm at a sheriff’s deputy. He now faces several charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with two kidnapping charges.
The person now in charge of prosecuting Calderon, Chambers and Robinson is Susie Charbel, a lawyer who previously served as deputy attorney for Maricopa County.
Reached by the NI on Tuesday, Silva cited a lapse in available personnel as the reason for hiring Charbel.
“We got hit with a bunch of cases in a very short period of time. And we just did not have the personnel in the office to handle them,” Silva said. “So we’re doing the next best thing to keep these cases moving.”
A lapse in staff
According to the office directory, obtained via public records request, the County Attorney’s Office currently employs eight deputy county attorneys.
Silva said there is one vacant deputy county attorney position at his office at the moment, though a new hire will fill the gap come May. Another new attorney recently started at the office, but, Silva said, he refrained from giving them the cases in question due to their complex nature.
“The person is here working in the office,” he said, “kind of getting her feet wet.”
Additionally, Silva cited medical issues among his staff. He also acknowledged that while one position will be filled in May, another employee is set to retire by then. Those factors, he said, contributed to the decision to hire an outside attorney.
Silva, who himself has a prosecutorial background, said that if push came to shove, he could “jump in” and handle the cases himself. However, he added, his main focus currently as county attorney involves choosing whether to file charges in each case that reaches his office.
“I have stacks and stacks of files all over my desk, waiting to be reviewed for charging,” he said. “So really the focus of what I do from the prosecution standpoint is making that tough decision.”
According to official documents, the county will pay Charbel a flat rate of $20,000 to prosecute the cases against Calderon and Chambers. For Arizona v. Robinson, she’ll be paid $8,000. Additionally, the county will pay her $160 per day for food and lodging expenses.
While serving at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Charbel served as a prosecutor for a high-profile murder trial of a Mesa police officer who shot and killed Daniel Shaver, an unarmed man, in 2016. And, according to past reporting from The Associated Press, she also worked on the case of Cleophus Cooksey, Jr., who was charged with the murder of his mother and stepfather.
Silva pointed to the cases of Calderon and Chambers as atypical, complex cases.
“So when we start looking at, ‘OK, how much time and effort can we actually devote to this case’ ... it’s probably best to look for an ex-prosecutor that has a ton of experience prosecuting these types of cases,” he added.
Unlike Robinson’s case, which has been at Superior Court since October 2020 and has already been set for trial, Charbel will take over the prosecution of Calderon and Chambers at an early stage: both cases are still at Nogales Justice Court, waiting for a justice of the peace to determine if there is probable cause for them to proceed to trial.
Trials have been few and far between of late at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, where criminal cases are generally settled via plea agreement, and where the COVID-19 pandemic placed additional constraints on the judicial process.
According to the Office of the Court Clerk, there was one trial held in early 2020, prior to the onset of the pandemic. Two juries were summoned in 2021, though one was dismissed when the parties reached a last-minute plea deal and the other trial ended abruptly when the defendant absconded. There have been no criminal trials held at Superior Court so far in 2022.
Shortage of prosecutors
While Silva emphasized that he saw “no need to be concerned,” he did note some issues, both locally and nationwide, with attorneys drifting away from the prosecution field.
“I’m not sure if it’s because of the climate, the national climate, things that have happened in the past with law enforcement,” he said. “Possibly a different view on prosecution, what prosecutors do.”
Nationally, district attorneys offices have cited prosecutorial shortages. In a report published last week, the Reuters news agency spoke with more than a dozen district attorney’s offices and five prosecutors’ associations, and those experts cited a shortage.
“Unfortunately, yes, we are in the midst of having prosecutors decline,” Karla Navarrete-Contreras, public information officer with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, told the NI on Thursday.
Data provided by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office demonstrates that decline: in Nov. 2021, the office had 49 vacancies for criminal prosecutors. By April 2022, there were 58 vacancies.
The Reuters story – and Silva himself – discussed the possibility that racial justice movements have played a role in the decline in the number of prosecutors.
However, George Damon, a Nogales-based criminal defense lawyer and former prosecutor, expressed doubt that such political climates are influencing attorneys in the local area.
“I don’t think there’s any negative connotations associated with somebody being a prosecutor in Arizona,” he added.
Regarding the county’s move to hire an outside lawyer for the three high-profile cases here, Damon added that he was “surprised” after having worked in the County Attorney’s Office himself.
“From my recollection, there’s been very limited outsourcing,” Damon said.
While Silva said the situation is “not at a point where we’re hurting,” he noted that in general, vacancies can be hard to fill in Santa Cruz County. To combat that, he said, the county is considering retention tactics such as a student loan repayment program.
Still, Silva pointed out that nearby counties, like Pima and Maricopa, can offer higher pay.
“We have budget meetings next month and that’s going to be something that I address, the pay for attorneys,” he added.