With a wider range of construction projects – from wireless towers to greenhouses – Santa Cruz County outstripped the City of Nogales in commercial building growth over the last four years.
The county issued 41 commercial construction permits from 2016 to 2019, according to data provided by its Community Development Department. That’s more than the 11 issued by the City of Nogales in the same period, according to the city’s Planning and Zoning Department.
But storage warehouses – the hulking industrial workplaces that drive much of the economy in the local area – are going up at a similar pace in the city and county. The city issued six warehouse permits over the four-year period, while the county issued at least five.
Around the city, permits were also issued for improvements at the Forever 21 and Tractor Supply retail locations, the batting cages on Grand Avenue and the city’s commercial kitchen on Morley Avenue.
In the county, other permits included restaurants, the Sonoita Dollar General, construction on vineyards in the Sonoita-Elgin area, greenhouses in Amado and a cell phone tower.
Nohe Garcia, who owns the Loma Grande Industrial Park in Nogales, said that industries tend to build in “clusters.” That’s why most new produce warehouses are popping up in Rio Rico, while logistics businesses and customs brokerages are often in the city, near the Mariposa Port of Entry.
“There’s demand for the proximity to the port,” he said. “In logistics, it makes sense: the closer, the better.”
But, he added: “If you’re in produce, you might like to be close to produce people, and that’s in Rio Rico.”
Daniel Osete of DCO Custom Builders, which constructs produce warehouses, added that real estate concerns are driving building decisions.
“Right now, it’s a matter of what land’s available and where people can buy,” he said.
At the Loma Grande complex off Mariposa Road, Garcia said he expects a 60,000-square-foot warehouse and a 180,000-square-foot warehouse to break ground this year and added that there were more plans in the pipeline.
He added that new federal legislation could drive more industrial construction in coming years.
Following Congress’ approval of the USMCA trade pact, Garcia said, businesses are more confident in putting money into infrastructure projects that will serve cross-border commerce.
And, Garcia said, new food safety and security regulations could mean that businesses have to replace aging warehouses in order to comply with the new rules: “Some of these old buildings will be obsolete.”