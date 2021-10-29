Conceptual plans are on the drawing board for the remodeling of the Santa Cruz County building in Sonoita based on community input about needs and wants for the structure.
The county retained local architect Jose Luis Cuevas and the plans are expected to be completed in about two weeks, according to Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who represents Eastern Santa Cruz County. The overhaul will include the expansion of the library and meeting room, as well as public restrooms that would potentially supplant existing facilities on State Route 82 near the Border Patrol station, he said.
Bracker said the plans are scheduled to be ready to review in about two weeks.
“We’ll look at the plans and cost the project out to see if the work will be done all at once, or if we have to complete it in phases,” he said.
Sue Archibald of the Mountain Empire Rotary Club said her organization initiated discussions with the county about what to do with the building, which, except for the small library, county offices and storage, has been largely unused since the justice court there was shuttered in 2018.
“Selfishly, Rotary just wanted to find meeting space four or five times a month or for other activities,” Archibald said. “There aren’t any public meeting spaces and a lot of small organizations could use that.”
But the issue snowballed.
Area resident Kathleen Crockett spearheaded an online survey last summer to gather more community input about what to do with the building. About 75 percent of respondents were “very” supportive of having a visitor’s center, community resource center, and a permanent, indoor farmers market. About 67 percent favored an outdoor park.
Even though Crockett said there are grant resources available, the farmers market idea is out of the question. That’s because the supervisors passed an ordinance in 2008 outlining how the building can be used that effectively precludes retail transactions.
“Many respondents supported senior exercise classes, a tech room with computers, expanding the library, small apartments for the elderly, horseshoes, badminton, movie theater, doggie park, recreation center and multi-purpose rooms,” Crockett said in an article for the January edition of the Patagonia Regional Times. “Over a dozen people volunteered to help,” she added.
Restroom issues
Earlier this month, Archibald attended a meeting with the architect and county officials. No date has been set to review the conceptual drawings, but she said the project is a long-term investment in the community and the plans “need to be shared with the public for their input.”
The Rotary Club has “money that can become available” by way of donations to help offset costs, she said.
The topic of public restrooms in the county building that could potentially replace the SR 82 facilities did not come up, Archibald said. The county has had the responsibility of maintaining the roadside restrooms since they were built by the Arizona Department of Transportation in 1982.
Because of high maintenance costs, the county has angled to rid itself of that responsibility for decades. It was suggested by Santa Cruz officials 19 years ago that the state take over the public restroom facility, but to no avail.
More recently, because of the pandemic, the facility was closed down, said Public Works Director Jesus Valdez. There doesn’t appear to have been any maintenance on the building or the property around it since then.
Archibald and Crockett noted that the SR 82 restrooms prove convenient for visitors to the local wineries, as well as for the birders, hikers and bikers that enjoy the area’s natural attractions. Having the restrooms at the county building would not be ideal, Archibald noted. “They won’t be open 24/7.”
Efforts to obtain the county’s upkeep costs for the SR 82 facilities were unsuccessful by press time. But without elaborating, Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Ruiz said: “It costs quite a bit to maintain in addition to having to make repairs when people knock down the doors and damage the walls. It’s cost prohibitive. People going in and destroying the facility is not good for anyone.”