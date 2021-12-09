With the assistance of a Tucson-based consultant, Santa Cruz County officials are continuing to assess how they’ll spend millions of federal dollars the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Through ARPA – a federal law passed in March of this year – the county was allocated more than $9 million in funds meant to provide economic relief amid the pandemic.
Santa Cruz County has received half of that funding so far, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
The county spent just under $200,000 earlier this year to incentivize county employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with individual $500 bonuses. Otherwise, St. John told the NI Wednesday, the ARPA funds have remained unspent.
During a study session at Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting, Angela Donelson of Donelson Consulting in Tucson proposed a strategy for fund distribution.
Donelson told the NI she’s been working with the county since September, gathering information in part through a bilingual survey of local businesses.
The proposed blueprint, she said, would seek “to help small businesses, to help entrepreneurs, and to really just help individuals in the community build net worth.”
Donelson recommended a combination of loans, forgivable loans and capacity grants to assist employers within the county. The prospective plan would use an estimated $1.5 million of the county’s ARPA funding.
In terms of loans, eligible private-sector businesses would include those in the produce, retail, hospitality and service industries – all of which have seen a countywide drop in employment between 2019 and 2021, Donelson said Tuesday.
In October 2021, Santa Cruz County had an unemployment rate of 7.9 percent, down from 9.5 in October 2019, according to monthly reports from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity. Still, the reports showed more people working in the local economy in October 2021 than in October 2019 – 17,541 this year compared to 18,180 two years ago.
Local artists would also be able to apply for the forgivable loans, added Donelson, who described the artistic community as an “impacted sector” during the pandemic.
Eligible applicants could receive forgivable loans of up to $25,000. Local artists, meanwhile, could be eligible for individual loans of $2,500. If the plan is approved, it would allocate $1 million of the county’s more than $9 million in ARPA money toward loans and forgivable loans.
County-based loans, at least those available to businesses, could potentially augment the Paycheck Protection Program created by the federal CARES Act in March 2020 which provided forgivable loans to a number of local businesses. And the county program could also address some of the same need addressed by the still-pending Border Business COVID-19 Rescue Act, introduced earlier this year by Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson) to provide forgivable loans to small businesses within 25 miles of a U.S. border.
Capacity grants
The distribution strategy also proposes capacity grants for local nonprofits. Capacity grants are generally used to strengthen an organization’s financial literacy and efficiency. Donelson said the grant money could be used to educate nonprofit staff on skills like managing business software or assessing credit.
“The concept here is that nonprofits can provide classes, they can provide training, and services, anything to help people improve their financial position,” Donelson said.
If the plan is approved, the county would allocate between $400,000 and $500,000 of the ARPA funds toward the capacity grants. Each individual grant would range between $25,000 and $45,000. If approved, Donelson said, the grant applications would be released for county nonprofits in late January or early February.
For both the loans and capacity grants, Donelson said awards would be announced next spring.
No action yet
While no direct action was taken Tuesday concerning the proposal, District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz and District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker appeared optimistic and interested in Donelson’s plan. District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera was not present.
“From where we were several months ago, when we first were getting this money and saying, ‘These are the pools of money we want to allocate,’ I'm really impressed with this program that you've developed,” Bracker said.
Ruiz noted that the plan was flexible, and would allow the county to consider other impacted industries if need be.
“As we move forward, if we see that something has fallen through the cracks, and at that point, we can come back, assess, and if necessary add to the list,” he said. “That's the thing that I like about this.”
Donelson herself acknowledged the plan was a framework – that its outcome will depend on how many businesses and nonprofits in the county apply for the financial assistance.
“Because the idea is $500,000 for nonprofit grants and $1 million for the forgivable loans,” she said. “We'll see what the demand is. And it'll be maybe a moving target.”
Mary Dahl, the county’s special projects coordinator, urged Donelson and the supervisors to keep cultural and historic nonprofits in mind for the financial assistance as well.
“I think there's a place for them,” Dahl said, listing organizations like the Pimeria Alta Museum in Nogales and the Tubac Nature Society. “They can take (the funding) a long way.”
The supervisors said discussions would continue at its next meeting, set for Dec. 21.