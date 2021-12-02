As seen here, the county saw two surges of COVID-19 illness: one in mid-2020 and another from late 2020 through early 2021. Now, after a period of relative calm, the community is experiencing another rise in cases that began this fall.
Sometime during the next few days, Santa Cruz County will see its 10,000th confirmed COVID-19 infection since the start of the pandemic.
That’s a ratio of one confirmed infection per every 4.74 residents, according to 2020 Census data, though there may be some cases of multiple confirmations for the same person.
At the same time, the county is nearing two more bleak milestones in the pandemic: 200 confirmed deaths and 650 hospitalizations due to the disease.
Tallies kept by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department showed a pandemic total of 9,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among community members as of Thursday, which represented a one-week increase of 156 cases.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths stood at 196, and hospitalizations were at 648. The number of deaths was unchanged from the previous Thursday, while hospitalizations were up by eight.
During the month of November, the county added 798 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 – an average of 26.6 per day. That was well above the approximately 10 cases per day reported during the months of August, September and October.
The County Health Services Department also counted 29 new hospitalizations and six deaths in November. During the preceding three-month period, the county’s tallies rose by 40 hospitalizations and eight deaths.
The rise in local cases last month was particularly acute among people in the 19-and-under age group. They constituted 39 percent of the new infections, well above their overall pandemic share of 20 percent.