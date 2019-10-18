Santa Cruz County will offer $10 rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs at several locations in October and November.
Sgt. Daniel Estrada of Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control said vaccination is an easy way to keep pets safe in case they come in contact with rabid animals.
The clinics will be held in Nogales on Oct. 26, Rio Rico on Nov. 2, Tubac on Nov. 9, and Patagonia and Sonoita on Nov. 16. (See sidebar for locations and times.)
So far this year, animal control officers have picked up 16 rabid skunks – the only rabid species they’ve found in 2019 – in Santa Cruz County.
That’s up from a total of 15 in 2018, but Estrada said this still counts as a slow year.
He said his department averages around 25-35 rabid skunks annually, and the number can exceed 50 in “outbreak” years.
The 16 skunks found this year include four in Patagonia, five in Rio Rico and four in Tubac.
Estrada said that signs of rabid skunks include friendly or aggressive behavior, as well as any kind of daytime activity, since the animals are nocturnal.
Fortunately, he added, rabid skunks usually don’t spray.