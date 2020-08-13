After citing COVID-related concerns for denying two special event applications and postponing another one earlier this summer, the County Board of Supervisors this week approved two new outdoor public events to take place at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in August and September.
The board went into executive session on Tuesday morning for about 40 minutes, then returned and approved both applications with little discussion, though with extra precautionary measures attached.
The first event, which was approved by unanimous 3-0 vote without public discussion, will be a livestock show by the Southern Arizona International Livestock Association on Aug. 15 and 16.
The second event, the Labor Day Rodeo to take place from Sept. 5-7, received one “nay” vote from Supervisor Rudy Molera.
He did not offer any comments on the topic during the meeting.
“We’ve been discussing the pros and cons about this particular item,” said Supervisor Manuel Ruiz, who along with Supervisor Bruce Bracker, cast the “aye” votes in favor of the Labor Day Rodeo.
“I know that some of the things that we’ve been seeing here, it’s not business as normal,” Ruiz said, in reference to safety measures necessitated by the pandemic.
Upon being questioned, Lacy Beyer of the Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association said that last year’s rodeo attracted about 1,200 people to the event on each of the first two days and close to 700 on the third day. In addition, there were approximately 150 contestants.
Beyer submitted two letters to the board prior to the meeting, detailing the safety guidelines and protocols that organizers would implement for the two events – both of which were quite similar.
The plan consists of posting signage throughout the property, reminding people of the CDC’s safety recommendations and the county’s mask mandate, as well as putting marks on the floor indicating that people should stand six feet apart while waiting in line for services.
According to the letters submitted to the board, all staff and vendors at the events would be required to wear a face mask while guests would be encouraged to.
Organizers will also set up six additional hand-washing stations and 16 porta-potty units with hand sanitizers that will be cleaned and restocked each morning of the event. Hand sanitizers will also be available in other areas including the bar, ticket booths and restrooms.
There will be additional bleachers placed around the racetrack to allow for social distancing measures while spectators watch the shows.
All campers and livestock trailers for the livestock show will also be required to park 25 feet apart throughout the 40-acre property.
“We saw that you all did a really fine job with presenting a plan to us,” Ruiz said. “You’re going to do everything you can to social distance.”
Five stipulations
Bracker offered to approve the Labor Day Rodeo event under five stipulations: that the fairgrounds bring in additional bleachers; attendance is capped at 1,200; masks are mandatory for everyone; organizers increase the size of the exits to avoid congregation in one area; and that the county bring its Public Health Emergency Preparedness Trailer to the event.
“We’re mandating masks here even though it’s an open area because when people are passing by each other and they’re not wearing a mask, I guess there’s air flow,” Ruiz said.
Beyer agreed, adding: “I think people have gotten pretty used to wearing masks… I think, for the most part, people expect it, they understand it and people are following it.”
In early June, the supervisors unanimously denied an application for a fireworks display and a related event over the Fourth of July weekend.
At the time, Molera had said: “I disapprove 100 percent. We’ve seen how it spreads… and this is just asking for it to escalate even more.”
The board had also postponed discussion on another event application, hosted by the M.U.S.I.C. Foundation of Arizona for Sept. 25-27. The item was listed for discussion in this week’s meeting agenda, but County Manager Jennifer St. John asked to postpone it again.
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Santa Cruz County has declined significantly since June and July, when as many as 400 new cases were being added each week – mostly in the western part of the county. Major events at the fairgrounds attract people from a number of other counties – and even states – as well.
A request to hold another major annual event the fairgrounds, the Santa Cruz County Fair, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18-20 at the Sonoita Fairgrounds, has not yet been put before the board. A message posted to the fair’s webpage reads: “Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are reviewing options for the 2020 Santa Cruz County Fair and are working on ways to provide a safe environment for our participants and guests.”