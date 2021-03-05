The debate over proper distances between marijuana stores and other public areas was at the forefront of the discussion during two county meetings this week, in which officials debated how to regulate recreational marijuana businesses.
Ultimately, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that will allow recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the county’s unincorporated areas with newly defined buffer zones.
During a public hearing with the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, Director Frank Dillon said that staff had updated the county’s existing medical marijuana ordinance and adopted new provisions in response to the passage of recreational marijuana.
The original draft of the new ordinance proposed a one-mile distance requirement between each marijuana dispensary, as well as half-mile distances from schools, churches and parks.
“We’ve received multiple applicants already, so we’re confident that the proposed ordinances aren’t overly restrictive,” Dillon told the commissioners, adding that there would only be two recreational dispensary licenses issued for Santa Cruz County.
(In fact, Santa Cruz County is set to get two recreational marijuana licenses in an early round of state licensing that’s accepting applications through March 9. But the local area could see more marijuana shops move in if local businesses get licensed through the Social Equity Ownership Program that’s expected to begin later this year, or future licensing rounds.)
But after opposition from interested parties and some commissioners, those distances were each cut by half – down to a half-mile distance between dispensaries, and a quarter-mile between dispensaries and the mentioned areas.
Lauren Niehaus of Tempe-based Harvest Health and Recreation was the first to speak out against the first ordinance proposal at the P&Z meeting, pointing out that the county’s medical marijuana ordinance had not included distance limitations between parks and places of worship.
“By our reading, that seems to make it more restrictive than the original medical ordinance,” Niehaus said. “It also makes it far more difficult to find a property that would qualify for dispensaries inside of the county.”
The county approved its medical marijuana ordinance in early 2011 after Arizona voters approved medical use of the plant in the November 2010 general election. A decade later, in November 2020, the state’s voters legalized marijuana for recreational use.
While the state law legalizes the consumption of marijuana and possession of up to an ounce, as well as authorizes dispensaries to sell the drug for recreational use, it left room for municipalities to limit how marijuana is sold and used within their city limits. In Santa Cruz County, the City of Nogales opted to ban recreational stores, while the Town of Patagonia opted to allow them according to its own fine-tuned ordinance.
At the county government level, officials opted to follow a course similar to Patagonia’s.
Even so, Damien Kennedy, who has worked as inventory manager for cannabis-growing operations in the Amado area and want to open a shop, said he also believed the county’s new regulations were too restrictive.
“The one-mile distance just doesn’t make any sense,” he said during Monday’s meeting. “You’re limiting Amado from growing in this industry by allowing that.”
P&Z Commissioner Guillermo Valencia also leaned towards the business-friendly approach, saying that he supported the new amendments, except for the distance regulations.
“I’m very concerned and I’m not in favor of approving them by being more restrictive in these locations and the limitations that we’re putting on them,” he said. “We need to develop more jobs, we need to develop more businesses.”
Dillon clarified that the county was not “beholden” to maintaining the same standards of the existing medical ordinance.
He added that it was important to find a balance between allowing recreational marijuana businesses to move into Santa Cruz County, while still protecting existing establishments within the community.
Commissioner Marcelino Varona, Jr., who led Nogales’ charge to ban dispensaries in December while serving as a city councilman, initially supported the county’s proposed draft, saying that the restrictions were good for the community.
“I don’t think that any of these distances are unreasonable at all,” Varona said. “Are we being lobbied too much by the industry itself? Do we feel pressured?”
In the end, commissioner Randy Heiss suggested a compromise between the two sides by cutting the distance in half – a motion that all commissioners were able to get behind.
“That doesn’t project bad optics that Santa Cruz County is trying to be overly restrictive,” Heiss said.
Final approval
The fact that the approved recreational marijuana ordinance didn’t mirror the existing medical pot rules meant that the medical marijuana ordinance had to be updated as well, since the two types of entities must have identical regulations, Dillion said. And so the two measures were taken to the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning for their consideration, as well as a second public hearing on the topic.
Several people spoke during the call to the public in favor of the proposed ordinance. However, Jim Kennedy, who said he had previously operated a medical marijuana facility in Santa Cruz County with no restrictions regarding distance from churches, was critical.
“We would like to reopen our facility… but there are currently churches which would be within the (1,320) feet, where it was not a problem when we coexisted with the community previously,” said Kennedy, who is apparently not related to Amado grower Damien Kennedy, who spoke at Monday’s P&Z meeting.
In the end, Dillon insisted that the supervisors could always revisit and make changes to the ordinance. However, if the ordinance were rejected, it would block any new marijuana businesses from opening up in the county until another ordinance was adopted.
Turning his attention to another aspect, Supervisor Manuel Ruiz asked how sales tax revenue would reach the county, considering marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.
Dillon said that, according to an analysis provided by an interested company, a single dispensary would likely employ 25 full-time individuals and gross approximately $7 million a year, all of which would be subject to sales tax and the additional 16-percent excise tax.
While county sales tax will apply to recreational marijuana sales within its jurisdiction, the larger 16-percent state excise tax won’t flow directly from stores to county coffers. Instead, the excise tax money will be redistributed by a statewide fund, meaning Santa Cruz County could expect to receive roughly the same amount of excise tax with or without marijuana shops in the local area.
All three supervisors – Ruiz, Bruce Bracker and Rudy Molera – unanimously approved the ordinance.
“This is an ordinance and it needs to be passed as written,” Bracker said, adding that the board would be willing to revisit the topic to make any necessary changes in the future.
(Additional reporting by Nick Phillips.)