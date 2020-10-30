Santa Cruz County registered its 3,000th COVID-19 case on Thursday, a little more than seven months after the virus was first detected in the county.
The 3,000-case mark comes as the county continues to add cases slowly but steadily this fall, with recent numbers well below those seen during the height of the local outbreak in June.
It also highlights that, despite several months of relative ease, the virus continues to circulate in the local community. And, in line with statewide trends, the rate of new cases has slowly inched up in recent weeks.
Now, approximately three months after the mid-summer outbreak died down, residents and local institutions are making tough choices about how to navigate the health crisis that’s relented but hasn’t gone away. And while some continue to play it safe, others are inching in the direction of normalcy.
The popular Nogales Mercado farmers market will be back in action Friday afternoon for drive-through shopping, and the Boys & Girls Club said it will open its doors again on Monday. But the City of Nogales called off Dia de los Muertos festivities and even preemptively cancelled the Christmas light parade out of public health concerns.
Several high school sports teams have played games and, Friday evening, Nogales High School is set to play its first football game – with spectators limited and distanced in the bleachers. But students at Nogales public schools are all learning from home once again, after the district called off its hybrid program after just a week.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District still has students in classrooms and Patagonia Union High School students are tentatively set to return to campus on Nov. 9 after that school’s hybrid program was closed due to positive COVID-19 tests among students.
The county has added cases at an average pace of 33 per week since August and, after crossing the 2,500-case mark on July 26, it took more than three months for the community to reach 3,000.
Santa Cruz County reached 500 total cases on June 4, as the local outbreak began taking off. Nine days later, the total was over 1,000. Ten days after that it crossed 1,500, 13 days later it crossed 2,000 and 20 days later, July 26, the total hit 2,517.
At the height of the outbreak this summer, the county added 485 new cases in the seven days from June 9 to June 16.
In recent weeks, the community has added more cases than it did during a September lull. In the seven days ending Thursday, 56 new cases were counted.
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center, said most infections in the local community are the result of household exposure, social gatherings and travel.
The recent uptick, combined with rising cases in states like Texas, is a cause for concern, he said, noting that the summer outbreak in Santa Cruz County also came on the heels of substantial virus spread in other states.
“I’m a little worried that we follow a pattern with other parts of the country – we’re just a little behind,” Pereira said.
“But we can contain that if we use our masks and we follow precautions.”
Testing rate up, positivity down
Santa Cruz County still retains the dubious distinction of having the most COVID-19 infections per capita among Arizona’s 15 counties (when comparing state case counts to Census Bureau population statistics), as well as the highest positive test rate.
The positive test rate has shrunk dramatically since the summer, but, as with the rate of new cases, the most recent data available shows positivity moving upwards again. For the week of Oct. 11-17, state benchmark data showed that 6.9 percent of tests in the county came back positive. That’s the county’s highest positivity rate since early August.
Santa Cruz County’s overall positivity rate since the start of the pandemic is around 16 percent, down from a high of roughly 30 percent during the height of the local outbreak.
Meanwhile, the county’s rate of testing has gone from worst to second-best in the state. As of Thursday, nearly 15,000 tests for active COVID-19 infections were given to county residents. That averages out to roughly one for every three residents, though some residents have been tested multiple times. The only county with a higher testing rate is Yuma, another border county that weathered a dramatic summer spike.
The testing was aided by a $1.55 million state grant, announced in July, that provided enough money to cover 8,400 tests.
Since the summer, additional data has cleared up questions about the incidence of severe COVID-19 cases among local residents. In June, state data indicated that Santa Cruz County had hospitalization and death rates well below the state average. In recent months, both numbers have come closer in line with the state average, with the county posting a mortality rate of approximately 2.2 percent and a hospitalization rate of about 7.5 percent as of Thursday, according to state data.
After posting a dramatic increase in hospitalizations in August, county health authorities noted that the jump was due to a recalculation of data since March.
Some trends remain unchanged – the bulk of local cases are still traced to the Nogales (85621) and Rio Rico (85648) zip codes, the county’s major population centers.
In early June, when the county had a total of 634 confirmed cases, 52 percent were located in Nogales and 43 percent were in Rio Rico. On Thursday, state data showed 1,662 cases (55 percent) in Nogales and 1,265 (42 percent) in Rio Rico.
Pereira said that the best case scenario for Santa Cruz County is to slow the rate of new cases again to the levels seen in September by continuing to take safety precautions.
But what about the fatigue people are feeling after months of living with restrictions?
“You’re right, pandemic fatigue (exists), but we all need to take charge,” he said.