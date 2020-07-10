In the midst of an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the County Board of Supervisors this week adopted a tentative overall budget set at $90.5 million – about $7.25 million higher than last year.
The general fund, which covers administration and operational costs, increased by about $40,500 to more than $29 million under the spending plan.
However, the tentative budget does not include any tax increases, with the primary property tax rate remaining at $3.98 per $100 of assessed value and the secondary property tax rate staying at $0.89.
Instead, Santa Cruz County officials directed their attention towards expenditure cuts.
“We requested all departments, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation that we’re in, to cut at least 5 percent and everyone worked well with us,” Finance Director Mauricio Chavez said during the board’s July 7 telephonic meeting.
Chavez explained that the higher general fund expenditures were due to an increase in areas including retirement and insurance costs for county employees.
The special revenue fund showed the biggest increase, from last year’s $44.45 million to approximately $51.76 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“These are mostly federal and state grants,” Chavez said, adding that the increase consisted of the “COVID-19 grants that we’re hopefully going to be able to receive this fiscal year.”
Supervisors Manuel Ruiz and Bruce Bracker said that the $2.9 million in federal coronavirus relief from the Governor’s Office was of great help in closing out the previous fiscal year, preventing them from having to dig too deep into the county’s savings.
Those funds came by way of the CARES act passed by Congress that allocated $1.9 billion in aid to Arizona, of which Gov. Doug Ducey has doled out $441 million to local governments.
Bracker added that only about 30 percent of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 funds were locally generated, while the other 70 percent came from outside sources.
“These are the numbers that we need to keep an eye on as we move through our fiscal year and continue to make adjustments,” Bracker said.
Ruiz suggested monitoring each department’s budget either quarterly or monthly to see where the county is at, and making changes accordingly.
The board will hold a special meeting on June 28 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss and possibly approve the final budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The final budget cannot exceed the spending amount approved in the tentative version, though it can be lower.
For instructions on how to listen and participate in the meeting, visit www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/agendacenter.
Asked on Wednesday if the board would make the meeting more widely accessible by broadcasting and/or archiving a video on the county’s YouTube channel, Bracker said he would have to ask County Manager Jennifer St. John. He did not immediately respond with her answer.