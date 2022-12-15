For more than two years, Title 42 has directed U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel migrants who enter the country without legal documentation.
The protocol has resulted in more than 2.4 million expulsions, according to federal data.
Now, the controversial policy is set to end Dec. 21, and Santa Cruz County is preparing for a possible uptick in migrant arrivals.
So far, asylum seekers who’ve entered Nogales, Ariz. are being transported farther north – in other words, they’re passing through.
“Currently, Pima County is providing assistance to us with transportation assets,” said Sobeira Castro, Santa Cruz County’s emergency management director, in a statement to the NI. “Any migrants that are currently released locally are transported to Pima County and taken to local NGOs assisting migrants with relocation services.”
While there are shelter services within Santa Cruz County, no facilities are devoted exclusively to asylum-seekers or other migrants. But in Tucson, organizations like Casa Alitas work specifically with those individuals, providing food, clothing and other resources.
Santa Cruz County has also been in talks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prepare for the policy shift.
Speaking during a regular meeting on Dec. 6, the county supervisors echoed Castro’s statement: the county is already collaborating with Pima County to coordinate accommodations for asylum seekers.
“They’ve been bussing the migrants that have been coming through this area to Tucson,” Supervisor Bruce Bracker explained.
If larger groups of migrants cross at the Nogales ports, Bracker added, the county will coordinate increased transportation services to continue transporting migrants to the larger city.
Pima County officials did not respond to a call and voicemail seeking comment.
Potential rise
It’s not entirely clear whether larger groups of migrants will show up at Nogales ports on Dec. 21. But recent data, and anecdotal evidence, suggests that Title 42 has not hindered attempted crossings.
In October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 15,500 Title 42-related encounters along Arizona’s southern border. And on Tuesday afternoon, an NI reporter encountered 13 asylum-seeking migrants who crossed through a gap in the fence west of Nogales.
In Nogales, Sonora, the Kino Border Initiative – a Jesuit migrant advocacy organization that provides shelter, food, legal and medical services – is preparing for the policy shift. For now, KBI is anticipating a potential rise in migrant arrivals as the organization seeks blankets, diapers, and warm clothing, according to communications director Gia Del Pino.
“It’s cold in Nogales, as you know, and blankets are in high demand,” Del Pino added.
Limited intel
For its part, CBP has provided limited information in regard to the lifting of Title 42.
The NI sent several questions to CBP’s public affairs office about preparation. A CBP spokesperson did not directly answer the questions, but instead sent a statement detailing the screening process for migrants who show up at the port.
“CBP screens and vets all migrants encountered at the border against multiple public safety databases, and any migrants who may pose a threat to national security or public safety are detained,” the statement said, adding that CBP runs a criminal background check, collects fingerprints, and documents contact information for the person being processed.
“Migrants who are provisionally released must provide an address and have strict immigration reporting requirements, including checking in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for further processing once they reach their destination,” the statement said.
An identical statement was sent to another NI staff member, who’d sent a different list of questions to the agency regarding the group crossing west of Nogales.
Allocating resources
CBP did not provide details on any arrangements with counties, cities or NGOs, nor did it answer questions about transportation or staffing.
District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz, however, noted that he’d been briefed by CBP on the matter. The agency, Ruiz said, was working to accommodate the possible surge in activity while continuing to perform its routine inspections on vehicles that cross through the ports. Those inspections are usually where CBP ends up seizing significant quantities of narcotics, like fentanyl.
“They want to make sure that they don’t take resources away from the border, the officers that are conducting the inspections,” Ruiz said.
CBP’s role, Ruiz noted, is somewhat limited once migrants are released into the United States.
“They can’t do much other than just walk them to the end. And then they let them go,” Ruiz said.
Still, Ruiz said he’d been told by CBP that officers would release migrants between 6 a.m. and dusk, to avoid leaving people stranded after dark in below-freezing temperatures.
Speaking last Tuesday, Ruiz added that CBP agents would be training with shields in the area.
“Just in case there were big groups and they would try to rush the border,” Ruiz said.
In some cases prior to the imposition of Title 42, groups of asylum-seekers appeared at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, causing temporary vehicle lane closures. In those incidents, mostly in 2018 and 2019, migrants entered the vehicle lanes either by car or foot; the hours-long closures caused traffic to stall at the port.