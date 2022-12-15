Crowd3

Migrants and advocates gather south of the border fence in Nogales, Sonora late March to demand an end to Title 42. The federal emergency public health order, invoked in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, directs U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel undocumented migrants who attempt to enter the country.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

For more than two years, Title 42 has directed U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel migrants who enter the country without legal documentation.

The protocol has resulted in more than 2.4 million expulsions, according to federal data.



Tags

Load comments