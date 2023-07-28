Circle K

The Circle K on Mariposa Road was closed the night of April 10, after Nogales Police Department officers fatally shot 31-year-old Edrei Toledo Ochoa.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

On April 10, an interaction between Nogales police and a civilian turned fatal: Two officers fired 10 shots at Edrei Toledo Ochoa during an altercation, killing the 31-year-old man.

Earlier this month, Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva announced he would not pursue criminal charges against Sergeant Andres Palafox and Officer Francisco Serrano, the officers who discharged their weapons that night.



