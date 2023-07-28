On April 10, an interaction between Nogales police and a civilian turned fatal: Two officers fired 10 shots at Edrei Toledo Ochoa during an altercation, killing the 31-year-old man.
Earlier this month, Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva announced he would not pursue criminal charges against Sergeant Andres Palafox and Officer Francisco Serrano, the officers who discharged their weapons that night.
“Upon a thorough review of reports, witness statements, audio recordings, photographs, and other supporting material, I find the shootings were justified,” Silva wrote in a letter to the Nogales Police Department.
Both officers have returned to work, NPD Chief Roy Bermudez confirmed this week.
Silva’s decision hinged on an investigation conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The nearly 500-page report, provided to the NI, included interviews with law enforcement officers, a civilian witness, and Ochoa’s own brother.
The April incident unfolded outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road, where Palafox later told investigators he’d noticed Ochoa equipped with a handgun and a bulletproof vest.
Cellphone footage, filmed by bystanders, shows fragments of the interaction, though no video shows the entire chain of events.
In the videos, Ochoa paces, spins in place, and stands with his hands in the air at one point as officers shout commands with their guns drawn. In one civilian-shot video, a holster on Ochoa’s belt is apparent, and he appears to be holding two objects in his hands. As the interaction escalated, NPD officers told investigators, Ochoa brandished two folding knives.
Bystander footage also shows officers tasing Ochoa, apparently to no effect. Then, Ochoa begins walking toward the officers, who back away and open fire.
In the DPS investigation, both officers said they’d known Ochoa through previous interactions; Serrano said NPD had identified Ochoa as someone who struggled with mental illness.
Regarding the April 10 shooting, the officers told investigators they felt threatened by Ochoa’s possession of a handgun and knives. At one point, Serrano told investigators he wished the department could have access to more non-lethal weaponry, like bean bag and pepper guns. At another point, Palafox told investigators he continued to see Ochoa as a threat, even after officers had begun shooting the man.
“I see him on the ground, and he’s still like going in the air, like trying to stab something, so I figured, ‘you know what, get back. Get back.’ … I think I ended up popping a few more shots off,” Palafox said.
Edgar Casahonda, Ochoa’s brother, told DPS investigators his sibling was not a violent person.
“At the end of the day, Edrei was a father. He was a son. And a brother, to me. So I just hope everything is sorted out … Whatever might have happened,” Casahonda said during an interview with DPS in April.
After Silva determined he would not charge the officers, he addressed a letter to the NPD on July 11, disclosing his decision. It was later provided to the NI on July 18 upon request. On July 20, Tucson-based TV station KVOA ran a story on Silva’s decision. However, the County Attorney’s Office did not inform Ochoa’s family of the decision until July 26 – more than two weeks after Silva had penned the initial letter to NPD.
Attorney Paul Gattone, who’s representing Ochoa’s family, expressed frustration over that delay.
“It’s pretty outrageous that we only find out today about this,” he told the NI Wednesday afternoon.
How it started
While many questions about the shooting remain unanswered, the 482-page DPS report reveals new details about the event and some of the factors leading up to it.
On April 10, Palafox told investigators, he was ordering dinner from a food truck near the Circle K on Mariposa Road. A car reportedly ambled up to him: It was Ochoa.
“I’m like, ‘yes, Ochoa, can I help you?’” Palafox told investigators. “(Ochoa’s) like, ‘I’m special services. I’m special services security here. I’m undercover. I’m surveillancing this area. I just want to let you know.’”
Ochoa, Palafox alleged, had said similar things in the past. For instance, Palafox alleged that Ochoa had walked into several establishments in previous years – a Jack in the Box, Big 5 Sporting Goods, the Nogales Police Department – asking for a gun.
“He went in there asking for a gun because he said, ‘He was undercover, and he needed a weapon,’” Palafox told DPS, describing the behavior as “delusional.”
Palafox also alleged that in the past, Ochoa had parked outside the NPD office, saying that he was surveilling the department for corruption.
No criminal charges allude to the specific actions Palafox described.
However, in 2019, Ochoa lit his own car on fire in front of the Fastrip Gas Station on Mariposa Road; he later pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment. During his sentencing, a judge noted that Ochoa was prohibited from entering any Jack in the Box restaurants, though Ochoa’s pre-sentence report did not include further details.
Those alleged past actions, officers told DPS, caused them to be wary around Ochoa. So on April 10, Palafox said, after he initially made contact with Ochoa, he decided to “(keep) an eye on him.”
“I called for an additional unit, because I know there’s past history,” Palafox told investigators.
While Serrano and other officers later arrived for part of the encounter with Ochoa, Palafox was the only officer on the scene at the beginning of the incident. Aside from Palafox, there is no other publicly available witness testimony regarding how the April 10 incident began; the DPS investigation does not include interviews with nearby civilians, and a key witness, Ochoa himself, is deceased.
The escalation
While he was speaking with Ochoa on the evening of April 10, Palafox said, he noticed that Ochoa had a bulletproof vest.
“I’m like, ‘How come you wearing this vest?’” Palafox said.
Again, Ochoa allegedly responded that he was “undercover,” Palafox said.
Then, Palafox said, he noticed that Ochoa was armed with a gun. According to Palafox, Ochoa was prohibited from carrying a firearm at the time of the April 10 encounter. However, Casahonda, Ochoa’s brother, said his sibling was employed as a security guard at the time.
“I’m like, ‘Hey, dude, you’re not supposed to have that… Let me just put you in handcuffs. So I’m going to take your gun,’” Palafox said.
The two struggled, Palafox added.
Then, Palafox said, he pulled out his own firearm, drew it on Ochoa and told Ochoa to lower himself to the ground. A secondary unit arrived, and Palafox continued to shout commands. At first, Palafox said, Ochoa began to comply. Then, “he sprung up,” Palafox added.
At this point, bystander video shows the stand-off outside of the Circle K, near the food truck where the encounter allegedly started.
“I’m like, ‘Dude, come on … I don’t want to do this. I will shoot you. Please just follow my commands,’” Palafox added.
One bystander video in particular – the longest of three publicly available videos – shows another glimpse into the interaction.
At the start of the video, two police cruisers can be seen parked outside the Circle K. Ochoa stands about 10 feet away from the officers, hands raised in the air for at least 15 seconds. His palms are open and hands are empty. At this point, other officers were on the scene, though only Palafox and Serrano later discharged their weapons, according to the DPS report.
“Hey, get on the ground,” one officer can be heard shouting at Ochoa.
Ochoa backs away slowly, clasping his hands together in a prayer-like gesture. He kneels onto the cement. As he crouches, Ochoa wraps his arms around his head, covering his eyes and face.
The officers continue to shout commands at Ochoa.
Slowly, Ochoa straightens his legs and stands, his arms still wrapped around his face. He raises his hands – one in front of his chest, the other in front of his face.
“It was just kind of weird,” Palafox recalled later, describing the position as a “fighting stance.”
The video is dark and grainy; it’s unclear whether he’s holding anything in his hands, though both Palafox and Serrano described knives. Ochoa stands still for more than 15 seconds as the officers continue to yell.
At one point, Palafox said, officers deployed tasers, and then a K-9 – both were ineffective. Those attempts are reflected in the cellphone footage as well.
Then, Ochoa began “moving forward,” Palafox said. Another officer, who did not discharge his weapon, reported something similar, telling DPS investigators that Ochoa was moving toward Palafox, specifically.
“That’s the moment in time, that it’s like, we’re done. It’s like, he’s not going to comply, my life and the life of the officer are at risk,” Palafox added, apparently referring to Serrano.
The officers then opened fire, Palafox said. In the bystander footage, multiple shots ring out, and Ochoa falls backwards onto the ground. As Ochoa lays motionless on the cement, three more shots reverberate.
Past interactions
In 2019, Palafox was called to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Mariposa Road, where he said he encountered Ochoa.
Ochoa, at the time, was allegedly dancing, moving erratically and biting down on a prickly pear cactus, Palafox recalled.
Then, Palafox said, a woman honked at the officer to get his attention: Ochoa had lit his own car on fire in front of the Fastrip Gas Station.
Days later, in an interview with law enforcement, Ochoa acknowledged the incident.
“Everything I had, everything I owned, my whole life was in the car and I lost it all,” he said after torching the car. “It’s complicated.”
He pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment and was placed on three years’ intensive probation supervision.
That wasn’t the first time local officers spoke with Ochoa.
Speaking to DPS investigators, Palafox and Serrano listed another incident on New Year’s Day in 2021 when Ochoa told police he’d been shot, but appeared to have no injuries.
“He said, ‘I got shot, I got shot. … He was hallucinating,” Serrano said.
Eventually, Serrano said, he and Palafox calmed Ochoa down, reminding Ochoa that he’d likely been hearing gunshots from Mexico – a common occurrence in New Year’s Day celebrations.
At one point, Serrano said, an NPD officer told him that Ochoa was “10-16” – a police code for someone with mental illness. Still, Serrano told officers, he didn’t know any specifics, and Casahonda, Ochoa’s brother, did not mention anything about Ochoa’s mental health during his interview with a DPS investigator.
The DPS investigation shows, however, that just two days before the April 10 shooting, an NPD employee issued a memo to other officers, warning them that Ochoa was “back in town.”
“As we all know, we have to be careful when making contact with (Ochoa)… he has assaulted a few of us…” the memo said.
Those allegations of assault, however, are not entirely clear or publicly documented: Upon researching Ochoa’s court records, the NI found no assault charges or violent charges, aside from the singular endangerment charge from the fire incident outside Fastrip.
Speaking to the DPS investigator in April, Casahonda said his brother had previous run-ins with police early in his life, as a teenager, but described them as “small incidents.”
“A lot of (officers) actually knew him,” Casahonda said. “They knew his good side. Everybody knew he wouldn’t absolutely hurt nobody.”
The 2019 Fastrip fire was never brought up in the interview, and Casahonda said that in the final weeks before his brother’s death, Ochoa had appeared happy, and had just started a new job.
“There (were) no indicators for me to believe that he was in danger to himself, or anybody,” Casahonda said of his brother.
‘Less lethal’
Both officers – Palafox and Serrano – cited the use of “less-than-lethal” force before opening fire, including the deployment of tasers and the release of a K-9. Both methods, the officers said, were ineffective.
Speaking with investigators, Serrano wondered whether NPD officers could be trained to use other nonlethal weapons – like a beanbag shotgun or pepper gun.
“I wish I could have something like that, to … finish with the threat in a less lethal way,” he told investigators.
The department, Serrano said, had recently received pepper guns – a type of pistol that shoots small, compact rounds of pepper spray. Still, he said, officers would need to complete additional training and certifications to begin using the weapons.
“They haven’t set up any trainings,” Serrano told investigators. “But I think if we would have had one of those on patrol that night, and one of the officers would have had it, yes, I think it would be a little bit different … the outcome.”
Acknowledging the growing prevalence of mass shootings throughout the United States, and seeing Ochoa with a bulletproof vest and firearm, Serrano said, had raised an alarm for him, establishing Ochoa as a threat.
“I knew everybody in the area was in danger,” Serrano told investigators.
Later, he added, “I think we’ll never know.”
Civilian interviews
While the DPS investigation includes in-depth interviews with NPD officers and DPS personnel, the lengthy document only includes two civilian testimonies.
Only one civilian witness is addressed in the entire investigation: a man whose friend began filming the interaction on her cellphone. However, the investigation only includes a brief summary of the interview. According to that summary, the man told investigators he saw law enforcement give commands and deploy tasers.
“(The man) stated the officers rendered aid to the individual, after the gunfire,” the short summary said.
The other civilian testimony came from Casahonda, who was not present at the event. Still, Casahonda provided DPS investigators with details about Ochoa himself. Casahonda described Ochoa as a father of two, a man who loved animals, and a son who cared for his mother during her battle with cancer.
“I did see a couple times … where he might have been mad,” Casahonda told DPS.
Still, he added, “never, never, nothing violent.”
Gattone, the attorney representing Ochoa’s family in a separate civil suit, expressed concern over the fact that the DPS report mainly comprised interviews with law enforcement – rather than more civilian witnesses.
“When the prosecutors who… use the police as witnesses, are dependent upon the police to investigate cases, then review the actions of those same officers, we’re never surprised when they make a ‘no probable cause’ finding,” Gattone said.
In late April, members of Ochoa’s family also filed a notice of claim against the city and the two officers involved in the shooting – the first formal step in filing a lawsuit. And while Silva has declined to charge the officers criminally, that civil lawsuit is still moving forward, Gattone told the NI.
“We are working with the family, seeking compensation for their loss and their time,” he added.