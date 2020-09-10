The latest numbers

State COVID-19 benchmark data for schools and businesses lags by a week-and-a-half, and the figures released Thursday only include the weeks through Aug. 29. Here’s some more up-to-date data from the County Health Services Department:

• There had been 2,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County as of Thursday, Sept. 10. That was an increase of 12 cases during the previous week.

• 59 local residents had died from the disease, according to the data available Thursday. That was an increase of one death since the previous week.

• The number of people from Santa Cruz County who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 was 214 as of Thursday, two more than was reported a week prior.

• According to the Sonora State Health Department, there had been 2,451 cases of COVID-19 and 248 deaths in Nogales, Sonora as of Wednesday evening. That marked a one-week increase of 22 cases and two deaths.