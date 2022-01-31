The recycling drop-off center at the Sonoita landfill will re-open to the public beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, the county government announced on Monday
The change comes six months after the county’s Rio Rico landfill reinstated its recycling program. At the time, a staffer at the Rio Rico facility told the NI that the recycling program had been halted previously because loads were being rejected due to contamination among the recyclable materials.
The county announced in late October 2021 that the Tubac recycling station had re-opened as well, but said the Patagonia and Sonoita facilities were “pending secure drop-off facilities to help eliminate contamination.”
Starting Thursday, recycling will again be available at the landfill at 2857 State Route 83 in Sonoita from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Contaminated bins of recyclables will not be recycled and will be put into the landfill, the county said.
“We appreciate the public’s patience for the recycling program overall as we continue to make the program better,” Assistant Landfill Superintendent Jerry V. Montoya said in a news release announcing the change. “Our goal is to make sure that the efforts of those who are investing time to clean and separate their recycling are not wasted. The success of the program relies on the quality of the recyclable materials.”
The recycling drop-off center at the Rio Rico landfill, now located just before the entrance, on the left side of the West Frontage Road just north of Exit 22 on Interstate 19, is currently open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Recycling is available at the Tubac Transfer Station on the West Frontage Road, north of Exit 34, is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county urged anyone in the community who would like to offer input regarding the recycling facilities to call (520) 761-7892.