Santa Cruz County officials are rolling out several economic development tools to assist local businesses.
Largely using federal funds, the county initiatives include a new mobile app, an internship program and loans for local organizations.
The three programs are part of an effort to “support local small businesses in recovering from the impacts of the pandemic,” the county said in a release this week.
Localight: A mobile app for businesses
According to a release, the county is partnering with Localight – a digital app that allows users to browse, contact and buy from local businesses.
The app works somewhat like GrubHub or UberEats: users can browse within a local area for businesses. However, the app extends beyond restaurants, allowing users to explore anything from bars and art galleries to hardware stores and beauty salons. The mobile app showcases local businesses only, skipping over the larger chains.
Downloading the free app shows dozens of businesses within the county have already joined, including Cocina La Ley in Nogales, Vino Stache Winery in Elgin, and Abe’s Bar in Tumacacori.
From there, users can find additional information – like the business’s location, contact info and website.
Users can also link their bank accounts to the app; if they spend their dollars at local businesses, they can gain points and rewards, according to Localight founders.
Interning in Santa Cruz County
Earlier this month, the county also began rolling out an internship program for local organizations.
The program, which launched on April 13, is pairing 60 students with local businesses and five county departments. The student interns are assisting the businesses and departments with their digital presence, consulting on social media and web design projects.
Last summer, county officials said, Santa Cruz County was awarded a $60,500 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. The grant is funding both the ongoing internship program and the partnership with Localight, according to county officials.
Still to come: forgivable loans
Later this spring, small businesses and nonprofits can begin applying for forgivable loans of up to $25,000, according to county officials.
In the same application cycle, local artists can apply for development grants of up to $2,500.
The county is funding the initiative through a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funds. Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the county was awarded more than $9 million to assist with pandemic recovery; about $1 million will be allocated toward the forgivable loan program.
Those loans and grants will be administered by Préstamos, a financial division under nonprofit Chicanos por la Causa.
Earlier this year, the county launched a separate grant cycle for nonprofits. The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona judged the entires and the County Board of Supervisors is slated to announce the recipients in May.
The county is planning several informational sessions to further detail the programs.
According to county officials, virtual and in-person sessions are slated some time in June. Additional community events will be held at the county complex on July 14 and Sept. 1.