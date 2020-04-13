Santa Cruz County reached double digits in confirmed COVID-19 infections over the weekend. Meanwhile, public health authorities in Mexico confirmed on Sunday that a woman from Nogales, Sonora had died from the disease.
Sonoran Health Secretary Enrique Clausen announced the woman’s death in conjunction with three others and offered only aggregate details about the cases. But according to the information provided, the woman was between 58 and 66 years of age and had at least one underlying health issue.
It was the first coronavirus-related death of a Nogales, Sonora resident, though a woman from Magdalena de Kino died at one of the city’s hospitals on March 30.
Of the 10 infections among Santa Cruz County residents that were confirmed as of Monday morning, local health officials attributed all but one to the person having traveled to another area where community spread is present. Only the sixth infection, confirmed on April 8, involved a suspected community transmission within the county.
As of Monday afternoon, none of the 10 people had been hospitalized and six had recovered, according to information from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department.
On Sunday, the Arizona Department of Health Services began publishing zip code-specific reporting of COVID-19 cases in Arizona that provided a slightly more precise look at the location of confirmed infections in Santa Cruz County.
Even so, because the overall number of local cases remained small, the ADHS data available by press time Monday only showed which county zip codes had no cases, and which had between one and five.
The new reporting measures distributed the county’s 10 cases among three local zip codes: 85648 (Rio Rico), 85624 (Patagonia) and 85621 (Nogales and areas east of city limits, up to and including Patagonia Lake.
The local zip codes with no confirmed cases were 85646 (Tubac), 85640 (Tumacacori-Carmen), 85637 (Sonoita) and 85611 (Elgin-Canelo).
In Arizona zip codes with more than 10 confirmed cases, the Department of Health Services is now providing precise numbers of known cases.
In a footnote to the new data, the ADHS said that if a patient’s address of residence was unknown, “cases were mapped to the address of the provider, followed by the address of the reporting facility.”
Prior to Sunday, the state had only identified the location of COVID-19 cases by county. That had led to increasing complaints – and even a lawsuit from leaders in Pinal County – that the information wasn't specific enough to help community members make informed decisions about how to protect themselves.
Monday’s ADHS data showed that 120 people in Santa Cruz County had been tested for COVID-19 with definitive results. Of those, 110 were negative. The number of pending tests was not available.
The Santa Cruz County COVID-19 webpage reported that of the 10 local cases confirmed as of Monday morning, nine were in women and one in a man.
Six of those cases involved people ages 45 to 64. Another three were detected in people 65 or older, and one involved a local resident between the ages of 20-44. There had been no COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Santa Cruz County.
At least three U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees based in Nogales have tested positive for COVID-19, but it's not clear if they are included in the county's totals since their place of residence has not been released.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in a community is unlikely to represent the true number of infections, since many people who are infected show no or mild symptoms, and relatively few people are tested for it. Those who are asymptomatic can still transmit the disease, which is why public health officials are urging social distancing even in areas where there are low numbers of confirmed cases.
Statewide, 3,702 coronavirus cases had been confirmed and 122 Arizonans had died from the disease as of Monday morning, according to the ADHS statistics available at www.azhealth.gov/coronavirus.
In the neighboring Mexican state of Sonora, there were 86 confirmed infections and 12 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday.