Property owners in Santa Cruz County could see a rise in their tax bills this year after the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget that includes a proposal to increase the tax rate by a total of 18 cents.
Under the draft budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which began on July 1, the primary property tax rate will increase to $4.13 per $100 of assessed value, compared to last year’s rate of $3.98. Meanwhile, the flood control tax rate is poised to rise by 3 cents to $0.82. That would bring the county’s combined primary and secondary tax rate to $5.05 per $100 of assessed value – if the rate increases end up being included in the final budget.
“Right now, we’re just kind of presenting the numbers and this gives everybody an opportunity to digest what’s going on,” Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said during the board’s July 6 meeting. “We’re going to have to have a public hearing and, at that time, the public is welcome to come and address the board about how they feel about this.”
Mauricio Chavez, the county’s finance director, said the proposed primary tax increase is a response to factors including state-mandated expenses, as well as the state Legislature’s decision to reduce Arizona’s Property Class Assessment Ratio, which determine a property’s net assessed value, for Class One properties. Class One properties include mines, golf courses, factories, shopping centers, utility company properties and others used for commercial purposes.
Chavez added that, to offset the impact of the changes in the property class assessment, jurisdictions in Arizona are pushed to increase their tax rates.
State-mandated costs such as liability insurance expenses and employee retirement and healthcare costs amount to about $414,000 that’s out of the county’s control, Chavez said. And the reduction in commercial property tax rates adds up to an approximately $570,000 impact on the county budget.
“The state makes it like they’re giving away all these tax breaks and everything, but they’re pushing it down to the local levels,” Ruiz said. “Nobody likes tax increases – none of us do – but sometimes those are things that have to happen.”
The primary and secondary taxes combined, Chavez said, would translate to about an $18 annual increase on a home valued at $100,000.
He added that the county would generate approximately $15.5 million in revenue from the new, proposed property tax rates, which is still lower than the maximum of $18.5 million that the county is allowed to increase.
Both Chavez and Ruiz noted that the county saw a bump in tax revenue from the State Route 189 flyover ramp construction project last year, though they had already started seeing the revenue from that project winding down.
“We had a tremendous windfall because of the construction, so that really helped. Thanks to that revenue, we’re moving forward,” Ruiz said. “But as Mauricio stated… we’re already noticing a drop in some of that revenue that we collect.”
Construction projects like the $134-million overhaul of SR 189 generate sales tax revenue for local governments even if the contractor buys materials elsewhere. That’s because under state statute, contractors are exempt from paying sales taxes to their vendors, and instead calculate the tax owed from their transactions and directly allocate the portion due to the community where the project is located.
Salary structure
The county’s overall tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 is set at $112.36 million, significantly higher than last year’s adopted budget of $90.5 million.
The budgeted expenses in the enterprise fund, which cover the landfill, grew from $7.6 last year to $9.5 this year, due to expenses associated with the closure and post-closure costs of the landfill.
The special revenue fund is estimated at $63.37 million, most of which Chavez said comes from federal and state grants, including COVID-related grants that county officials anticipate receiving. The general fund, which covers the county’s main operations and administrative costs, is budgeted at $35.29 million, up from $29 million the previous fiscal year.
A portion of the general fund could go towards revising and adopting a new salary structure for county employees.
Sonia Jones, the county’s human resources director, said officials have been working with consultants for more than a year now and have come up with what they believe is a more efficient salary structure for the organization.
The new plan, she said, would consist of a 12-step structure in which employees can receive a 3-percent salary increase after they reach a new step every three years. This model would cost the county approximately $90,000 per year, assuming that one-third of county employees move to the next step each year.
“This allows the county to budget and plan ahead… It provides a visible career latter for employees to see where they can be in a certain amount of time in their careers,” Jones said.
Upon implementation of the new structure, employees’ salaries would be set at the nearest step according to their position and time of employment. In addition, she said, there would be reclassifications of some positions.
She added that county staff also recommended that the board implement a 3-percent cost of living increase for employees. Altogether, the salary changes for this year would mean an additional $646,000 out of the general fund.
Supervisor Ruiz pointed out that the salary structure that is currently in place is “convoluted,” as it allowed some new employees to start at higher salaries than those who had been with the organization longer.
“I think that what you’re proposing today makes a lot of sense,” Ruiz said, adding that the added transparency would help bring in the best candidates for county positions. “We want to get the best employees possible because, whether we want to believe it or not, elected officials are only as good as their employees are.”
The three county supervisors approved the tentative budget with no modifications.
The board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m., at which the public is allowed to comment on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget. The county is encouraging the pubic to participate remotely via Zoom, either online or by phone at (669) 900-6833, meeting ID 914 664 2271.
The supervisors can make changes to the budget before passing a final version, though they can’t increase the amount of spending specified in the tentative version.