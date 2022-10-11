A staffer from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office tests the county's backup vote tablulation machines, an ES&S DS200, as County Elections Director Alma Schultz runs test ballots through one of the county’s two ES&S DS450 ballot tabulators.
Francis Glad of the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party, center, listens to an explanation from a staffer from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, left, as County Elections Director Alma Schultz looks on.
Backed by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office's voting equipment testing team, County Elections Director Alma Schultz displays the county's Logic and Accuracy Equipment Certificate for the 2022 General Election.
County IT analyst Chris Bierle runs test ballots through one of the county’s two ES&S DS450 ballot tabulators as Elections Director Alma Schultz looks on.
Staff from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office test the county's ExpressVote accessible voting machines.
Staff from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office test out the county's ExpressVote accessible voting machines.
These youngsters observed the testing process through a window looking into the county's vote tabluation room.
The test of the county's vote tabulation equipment involved running 477 randomly completed test ballots from 10 of the county's vote precincts.
With early general election voting set to begin on Wednesday, a team from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday gave its seal of approval to Santa Cruz County’s elections equipment.
The six-person team tried out the 18 ExpressVote accessible voting machines that the county will have available at general election voting locations and determined that they are working properly.
Then they gave Santa Cruz County Elections Director Alma Schultz and County IT analyst Chris Bierle test ballots to run through the county’s two ES&S DS450 ballot tabulators. The county’s backup machine, an ES&S D200, was also put to the test.
The exam involved processing 447 ballots from 10 of the county’s vote precincts, which were filled out in advance and brought the test by the AZSOS team. In addition, the machines had to be able to detect over-voted ballots and ballots from past elections, and Schultz had to successfully process several write-in votes.
In the end, the AZSOS testers determined that the county’s elections-related equipment is working properly and awarded a Logic and Accuracy Equipment Certificate for the 2022 General Election.
State law requires that observers from multiple political affiliations be on hand to observe the testing, and Francis Glad represented the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party on Monday. The County Republican Party did not send an observer, but the AZSOS team included people of various party affiliations, which allowed them to satisfy the requirement.
The City of Nogales contracts the county to run its elections, and City Clerk Leticia Robinson was on hand for Monday’s testing. However, Monday’s accuracy certification was for federal, state and legislative races; county staff had previously conducted an accuracy test for local races.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in the general election and early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.