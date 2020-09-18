Unemployment claims in Santa Cruz County, as well as the size of the local workforce, both dropped to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last month, according to state data.
According to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity, 1,822 people in Santa Cruz County sought unemployment benefits in August, down from 3,008 in July. That was the smallest number of local claims since February, and it came in the first month since a federal program providing $600 in additional weekly jobless benefits expired.
Meanwhile, the number of officially employed people in the county jumped back up to 16,234 in August – roughly the number it was at in June – after tumbling to 15,509 in July.
Pushed by those trends, the local jobless rate dropped to 10.4 percent in August, its lowest point since February and down from a 2020 high of 16.2 percent in July.
However, another trend affecting local employment numbers is that some people have given up looking for work. That’s reflected in the size of the county’s labor force – reported at 18,116 in August, the lowest mark of the year and more than 2,000 people fewer than was reported in March, the month when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the county.
Beginning in April, federal funds added $600 a week to the maximum weekly unemployment benefit of $240 in Arizona. That program expired at the end of July, replaced by a temporary $300 per-week federal boost from the Disaster Relief Fund.
However, that money has now run out and beginning Monday, Arizonans who have lost their job will receive no more than $240 a week, according to Capitol Media Services.