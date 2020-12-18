Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate dropped by more than a percentage point in November, according to a report issued Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The report listed 17,260 county residents as employed last month, up from 16,816 in October.
At the same time, the number of local people seeking unemployment benefits fell from 2,468 in October to 2,289 in November.
Those factors combined to drop the local unemployment rate from 12.8 percent in October to 11.7 percent in November.
Employment typically rises in Santa Cruz County this time of year as the local produce import sector hires seasonal workers to handle the influx of winter-season fruits and vegetable from Mexico.
Statewide, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly, from 7.9 percent in October to 7.8 percent in November, according to Thursday’s report. The nationwide jobless rate also showed a small improvement, dropping from 6.9 percent in October to 6.7 percent in November.
Despite the local job gains in November, Santa Cruz County still had the third-highest unemployment rate among Arizona’s 15 counties, head of only Apache (12.6 percent) and Yuma (14 percent).