The local employment picture remained relatively unchanged in May, when Santa Cruz County’s jobless rate stood at 10.8 percent, according to a report published last Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The unemployment rate has held steady at between 10.3 and 10.9 percent during the first five months of 2021, the ADEO report shows.
In May, there were 17,328 people working in the local economy, according to the new report. That was up from 17,234 in April. However, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits also rose, from 2,024 in April to 2,090 in May.
In May 2020, there were 17,333 people officially employed in Santa Cruz County and 2,522 who were officially unemployed. The local jobless rate in May 2020 was 12.7 percent.
Statewide, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.7 percent in May 2021 from April 2021. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent in May from 6.1 percent in April.