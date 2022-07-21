Unemployment jumped in Santa Cruz County last month to 8 percent, the highest mark of the year.
According to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 17,536 people employed in the local economy in June, a decline of 289 since May.
Meanwhile, the number of people filing for or receiving unemployment benefits in the county rose by an almost identical figure – 288 – to reach 1,531 in June.
Those trends combined to push the county’s jobless rate from 6.5 percent in May to 8 percent in June.
June is typically a bad month for employment in Santa Cruz County. It’s the first full month after the end of the school year, and it comes as local produce importers begin implementing seasonal layoffs.
Statewide, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly from 3.2 percent in May to 3.3 percent in June. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate did not change over the month, remaining at 3.6 percent.
Of Arizona’s 15 county’s, Santa Cruz had the third-worst unemployment rate in June, better than only Yuma (17.2 percent) and Apache (9.4 percent.)
Last month’s local jobless rate was the highest since October 2021, when it was also at 8 percent in Santa Cruz County.
Still, it was better than June 2021, when the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity reported 2,399 officially unemployed people in the county and an overall local jobless rate of 12.3 percent.