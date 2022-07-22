The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a new budget that would increase general fund spending from approximately $35.5 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 to $40 million in FY 2022-23.
The proposed $4.5-million increase in the general fund, which covers the county’s core operational and administrative activities, is driven in part by pay increases that the county manager said are necessary to retain employees.
“it’s about being able to provide the salary increases to our employees so that we can still provide the services that our residents expect, “ Jennifer St. John said.
Overall general fund spending on personnel-related costs is anticipated to rise by approximately $2 million to $18.4 million in 2022-23, with approximately half of the increase going to cover salary increases and the other half to pay for benefits like health insurance and retirement.
The salary plan includes a 6-percent across-the board pay increase, plus a minimum wage-related adjustment for employees at the lower end of the pay scale. If the increases are approved, St. John said, no full-time county employee will earn less than $15.13 an hour.
The tentative budget will be presented during a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the County Complex in Nogales. Immediately following the hearing, the supervisors are slated to discuss and potentially adopt the spending plan.
The public hearing will include a so-called Truth in Taxation Hearing that’s required by law since the county expects to take in more revenue in 2022-23 from its primary and secondary property tax collections. However, the new budget does not include an increase in either tax rate. Instead, the county is expecting to collect more tax revenue due to changes in assessed property values.
Still, the increased property tax revenue is expected to bring in approximately $605,000 more in the new fiscal year. Asked what other sources of revenue would cover the increase in general fund spending, St. John cited the county’s healthy sales tax revenues, which have been fueled by spending related to the $134-million overhaul of State Route 189 and the recently begun repairs to the cross-border sewer line. She also noted sales tax revenue the county has begun receiving from online sales.
Asked about the sustainability of a budget that counts on sales tax revenue from temporary projects, St. John said:
“We didn’t raise the employee salaries just because we were having an uptick in sales. We raised the employee salaries under pressure to compete to find employees. If we don’t stay competitive and offer other benefits, we’re going to lose people and we’re not going to be able to compete or provide services.”
“Do I think it’s sustainable? I do,” she continued, noting new construction in the county and the promise of tax revenue from the South32 mining project under development in the Patagonia Mountains.
The county’s total budgeted expenditures would rise from $111.6 million in 2021-22 to $131.8 million in 2022-23, if the tentative budget is approved.
In addition to the $4.5-million increase in the general fund, other additional expenditures include a $11.4 million flood control project in Ephraim Canyon that’s included in the capital projects budget (the federal government earmarked $8.6 million for the project earlier this year), and a new $5.9 million grant for the Superintendent of Schools Office that’s boosting the county’s special revenue funds.
The supervisors approved the tentative budget during a meeting on July 5. They can pass a final budget equal to or less than the amount of the tentative plan, but not greater.
The complete tentative budget was published in the July 19 edition of the Nogales International, and is scheduled to be published again in the July 26 edition.