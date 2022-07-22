County Complex
File photo by Jonathan Clark

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a new budget that would increase general fund spending from approximately $35.5 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 to $40 million in FY 2022-23.

The proposed $4.5-million increase in the general fund, which covers the county’s core operational and administrative activities, is driven in part by pay increases that the county manager said are necessary to retain employees.



