In January 1995, Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz began serving as Santa Cruz County recorder – an elected position she’d maintain for the next 27 years.
At a public meeting Tuesday, Sainz read a statement to the County Board of Supervisors, confirming her retirement at the end of the month.
“I cannot express enough the love I feel for our county and our community, our culture, and our history,” she said, her voice breaking.
Seconds later, Sainz offered a recommendation: That the board consider appointing Margaret Felix as her replacement.
Felix currently serves as chief deputy recorder, a position she’s held for approximately 15 months. According to HR Director Sonia Jones, Felix was hired to the post in September 2021; it’s the only position she’s served within the county. As chief deputy, she’s already worked with the Recorder’s Office for the 2022 primary and general elections – one of the major roles of a county recorder.
However, the supervisors did not appoint a replacement on Tuesday. Instead, hours after the meeting, they released a notice announcing the open position.
Applicants, the supervisors said, must submit a resume and letter of interest no later than Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. The appointment will be effective Jan. 1, 2023 and will include the remainder of Sainz’s current term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
County recorders focus on two main roles: recording documents related to real estate transactions and maintaining voter registration records.
Search process
Usually, county recorder is an elected position. But in cases of resignation, state law allows county supervisors to appoint a replacement from the same political party.
Since Sainz is a Democrat, that means her replacement must also be registered with the Democratic Party.
The requirements for the job are fairly open-ended: the next county recorder must be at least 18 years of age, must read and write English, and must be a U.S. citizen residing in Santa Cruz County, according to the supervisors. As dictated by state law, the position pays an annual salary of $63,800, plus benefits.
County recorders in Arizona have varying backgrounds. Sainz, for instance, worked at the County Assessor’s Office before her tenure as a recorder. Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, the recorder for neighboring Pima County, was a public school teacher before being elected to the recorder’s position in 2020. And Stephen Richer, the recorder in Maricopa County, worked previously as a lawyer.
In recent years, county recorders as a whole have fallen under intense scrutiny – particularly in Arizona, where unfounded claims of election fraud and conspiracies continue to reverberate.
“Starting Nov. 4, 2020 – two months before I took office – election administration has been front and center news in Arizona. And it has been filled with hate,” said Richer, the Maricopa County recorder, in a statement when canvassing the election results last month.
Speaking to the NI last week, Sainz said she had not faced the animosity seen in other parts of the state, and emphasized that she looked forward to the activity of election season.
The next county recorder will likely oversee the 2024 election, which includes not only a slew of municipal and local contests, but the office of recorder itself and a presidential race as well.