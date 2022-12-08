Suzie

Suzie Sainz, who served as county recorder for 27 years, confirmed her resignation at a County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

In January 1995, Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz began serving as Santa Cruz County recorder – an elected position she’d maintain for the next 27 years.

At a public meeting Tuesday, Sainz read a statement to the County Board of Supervisors, confirming her retirement at the end of the month.



Tags

Load comments