This public notice, posted on the north side door of the 1904 Courthouse, was apparently part of the county's effort to notify the community of the availability of the commercial office space in the building.
Multinational mining giant South32 could soon be operating an office out of one of Santa Cruz County’s most iconic public buildings.
On Tuesday morning, the County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a commercial office lease with South32’s Arizona Minerals at the Historic 1904 Courthouse on Morley Avenue in downtown Nogales. The lease, which comes with four consecutive renewal options, requires the company to pay a monthly rent of $1,000.
The agreement was put on the agenda at the request of the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office, which is now located at the old courthouse. Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez referred questions about the arrangement to his chief deputy, Chris Young, who in turn referred questions to the County Attorney’s Office. “Everything we do in this office is to benefit the community,” was Young’s only comment.
For its part, South32 is an Australia-based mining corporation whose market capitalization was nearly $12 billion as of last month, according to a Google Finance report. And while the company’s promise of jobs and its contributions to community projects has won it local goodwill, the high-impact nature of its developing Hermosa mine project, as well as associated plans such as installing a large-scale transmission line from Rio Rico to the Patagonia Mountains, have earned it critics as well.
The NI emailed a series of questions about the lease to County Manager Jennifer St. John, County Attorney George Silva and the three county supervisors on Monday. In regard to the legality of the arrangement, St. John said the county had followed Arizona Revised Statutes Title 11-256, subsection E, which governs the conditions under which a county board of supervisors can lease properties without public auction.
In accordance with those conditions, St. John said, the county took out an ad in the Nogales International, and put notices at the entrance of the courthouse and on the county’s website.
St. John said no other entities responded to the postings.
However, she did not respond to questions about the why the county had decided to lease commercial office space in a building of such cultural and historical significance. She also did not say whether the county had reached out directly to community groups with an interest in local history for their input.
In a memo to the supervisors from Velasquez regarding the lease, he says only that: “The Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office, in an attempt to help the economy in downtown Nogales, is in the process of moving all staff to the 1904 Courthouse. Since the building will now be occupied, Arizona Minerals Inc. will have the opportunity to rent an office space in the building in order to have a Nogales location.”
Velazquez’s memo lists the size of the office space as 208 square feet, with a gross rentable area of 278 square feet. St. John described the location of the office space as being Room 4 on the east side of the courthouse’s upper level. She said no signage will be posted outside the building.
The courthouse, built of tufa stone in the classical revival style, housed the county’s courts for 84 years before the courts moved to Congress Hill. Since then, the building has been home to a community college and classes offered by Santa Cruz County Continuing Education. The Arizona Rangers and Santa Cruz County Cowbelles once operated museums there as well.
The courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977, and it’s the starting point of the Juan Bautista De Anza National Historic Trail that commemorates the 1775-1776 expedition that resulted in the founding of San Francisco.
However, after Cochise College left in 2013, the county has struggled to find a use for the building. The Superintendent of Schools’ Office moved into the annex on the east side of the property in 2021, and is now using the upstairs space of the courthouse as well as it prepares to relocate all of its operations from the County Complex.
The supervisors’ meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec, 6, in Room 120 of the County Complex in Nogales. Members of the public can attend in person or listen telephonically by dialing (669) 900-6833 and entering the meeting ID 914 664 2271. The meeting can also be viewed online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9146642271.