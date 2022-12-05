Courthouse

The 1904 Courthouse in Nogales. The county is seeking to rent commercial office space in the building to mining giant South32.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

Multinational mining giant South32 could soon be operating an office out of one of Santa Cruz County’s most iconic public buildings.

On Tuesday morning, the County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a commercial office lease with South32’s Arizona Minerals at the Historic 1904 Courthouse on Morley Avenue in downtown Nogales. The lease, which comes with four consecutive renewal options, requires the company to pay a monthly rent of $1,000.

Notice

This public notice, posted on the north side door of the 1904 Courthouse, was apparently part of the county's effort to notify the community of the availability of the commercial office space in the building.


