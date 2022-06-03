Santa Cruz County has agreed to settle a claim with two former judges who allege they were underpaid for years.
Last week, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pay settlements of $45,000 and $60,000 to Kimberly Corsaro and Denneen Peterson, respectively.
It brings the total settlement amount to $105,000.
That’s a fraction of what Corsaro and Peterson alleged to have lost in a notice of claim they filed earlier this year. According to the notice, the ex-judges lost more than $400,000 altogether in unpaid wages and benefits.
According to county documents, Corsaro and Peterson both signed their settlement agreements in late May.
The resolution allows the county to sidestep a lawsuit from Corsaro and Peterson. And, in documents detailing the negotiation, the county “(denies) all liability and allegations of wrongdoing.”
Signing the settlement also prohibits Corsaro and Peterson from taking further legal action against the county.
The claims
Earlier this year, Corsaro and Peterson filed a notice of claim through the Tucson-based Turchik Law Firm. The notice alleges they’d been undercompensated by the county while working as full-time pro-tempore judges.
Corsaro, according to the notice, was appointed in 2000 to serve as a part-time commissioner at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Her salary was set at 88 percent of a judge’s earnings.
The following year, however, Corsaro shifted to another position: she was appointed as a full-time judge pro-tem for the county. Her salary, the notice asserts, was not adjusted accordingly.
According to the notice – and state law – a pro-tem judge should receive the same compensation as that of a superior court judge. (A pro-tem judge is appointed, while a superior court judge is elected, but both positions perform the same tasks.)
However, the notice states, Corsaro’s salary remained less than that of a superior court judge.
“Instead, the county continued to pay Ms. Corsaro a lesser salary throughout her entire tenure as a full-time judge pro-tempore with the Superior Court,” the claim alleges.
At the time of her retirement on Sept. 30, 2017, Corsaro was earning an annual salary of $115,000, according to the notice. The salary for a superior court judge at that time was $145,000.
In the notice of claim, Corsaro alleged a total loss of $311,408 in unpaid wages and benefits.
Peterson’s story differs slightly. The county appointed her to serve as a full-time judge pro-tempore in 2018. According to the claim, she received an insufficient salary from her appointment until her retirement, in the fall of 2021.
At the time of her retirement in November, 2021, Peterson was earning $119,506 annually, the notice of claim states. The salary for a superior court judge that year was $149,400.
Peterson alleged a loss of $112,280 in pay and benefits.
The response
Both Corsaro and Peterson were informed of their incorrect salaries by Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink. Court administration had uncovered the problem while preparing to advertise for Peterson’s replacement, according to the notice. But while the county acknowledged the miscalculated salaries, it did not seek to fully reimburse the employees, according to the notice.
The notice states that on Sep. 8, 2021, County Manager Jennifer St. John told Corsaro the county had hired an outside attorney to handle the issue. St. John also allegedly told Corsaro she would provide more updates within a week. However, Corsaro asserted that she received no further information.
Peterson, meanwhile, said she received a document from St. John on Oct. 22, 2021, proposing a negotiation. The proposal would have paid Peterson the correct salary for 90 days of employment – rather than reimbursing her for more than three years of undercompensation. According to the claim, the county also requested Peterson sign an agreement, promising not to take legal action against the county, state or Arizona Supreme Court.
Peterson did not agree to that negotiation, instead taking part in a notice of claim – the first step in filing a civil lawsuit.
In the original notice of claim, Corsaro and Peterson had offered a pre-suit settlement – for $80,000 each. However, last week’s vote shows both will receive lower settlements: Corsaro $45,000, and Peterson $60,000.
It’s not entirely clear why Corsaro’s settlement is lower than that of Peterson, particularly when Corsaro alleged a longer time period of undercompensation. County Attorney George Silva told the NI that county staff had hired outside counsel to handle the litigation, and he was still seeking an explanation for the different settlement amounts as of Wednesday.