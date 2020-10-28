In years past, many local families have headed to the Santa Cruz County Complex, Courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office in Nogales to kick off their Halloween trick-or-treating.
But this year, that option won’t be available.
County Manager Jennifer St. John said that because Halloween falls on Saturday this week and Sunday in 2021, county staff decided last year that they would not host trick-or-treating events again until 2022.
On Tuesday afternoon, she added: “Now, being in the middle of a pandemic, with our cases rising slowly but steadily, it would not be prudent to host a Halloween event as we have done in the past.”
St. John said that Capt. Ruben Fuentes of the Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that they would not hold a trick-or-treating event this year.
The City of Nogales announced via social media last week that there would be trick-or-treating on Oct. 30 at the Nogales Public Library, but quickly changed course and cancelled the event.
The Nogales Police Department, which in years past handed out candy to trick-or-treaters at the police station, won’t repeat the tradition this year, said NPD Lt. Robert Thompson.
At the same time, NPD is not telling community members whether or not to participate in trick-or-treating. Instead, Thompson said, the department has posted CDC recommendations regarding trick-or-treating on the NPD Facebook page.
On Halloween, he said, police will conduct their usual “saturated patrols” of the city’s residential neighborhoods.