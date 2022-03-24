The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will once again consider a controversial land donation from mining giant South32 during a special meeting next Wednesday.
And while previous discussions of the land in question have drawn heavy criticism due to the board’s lack of transparency on the matter, the county is still making limited efforts to be forthcoming in advance of the pending special session.
The item listed on the meeting agenda published Thursday says only that there will be a “presentation regarding a proposed land donation from Arizona Minerals Inc. to Santa Cruz County for the purpose of providing a public park.” Arizona Minerals Inc. is part of South32.
The agenda also calls for an executive session in which the supervisors will meet behind closed doors to discuss the proposal with legal counsel.
The agenda does not mention the location of the land that South32 is proposing to donate, but it’s the same parcel near Patagonia that the company has sought to donate in the past – raising considerable concern in the process.
Previously, South32 offered to donate the land while also requesting a construction easement and temporary access to parcel. That easement would have been used for a temporary, private road in the Cross Creek area just north of the town of Patagonia, a South32 spokesperson told the NI in January.
However, some nearby residents and other citizens have complained that the Cross Creek connecter road plan poses a threat to the area’s wildlife corridor, in addition to creating noise and potential danger from an influx of traffic.
When the county issued an agenda for a special meeting on Jan. 4 to discuss the plan, it disclosed few specifics, prompting bewilderment among residents. Some citizens, along with the watchdog group Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, appeared under the impression that the county could be donating its own land to the mining company – rather than the reverse. That led to an outpouring of opposition and criticism before and during the meeting.
County Manager Jennifer St. John acknowledged the confusion during the Jan. 4 session, which was subsequently cancelled.
But now, with the land donation back on the table, the county has added only slightly more information to its meeting agenda: the note that the land would be used by the county as a park. The item does not mention that South32 is still insisting on an easement for its access road. Nor is that detail, or any other additional information about the proposal, attached to the agenda.
Instead, St. John had Board Clerk Alma Schultz send an email detailing the objectives of the plan exclusively to the 94 people who had commented on the proposed donation in connection with the Jan. 4 meeting, as well as county staff, elected officials and lawyers. The email was not sent to the NI; County Supervisor Bruce Bracker forwarded a copy on Thursday after the paper reached out for more information about the meeting.
It was not clear why only the 94 citizens received the information, or why it wasn’t attached to the publicly distributed meeting agenda.
The email, sent with the subject line “Santa Cruz County AMI Agreement Transmittal,” informed the select recipients that South32 (aka AMI), is proposing to donate approximately 134 acres to the county for the purpose of a public park. However, it adds: “As part of the proposed land donation, AMI is reserving an easement on the land it proposes to donate for the purpose of building a temporary road.”
The county says it won’t grant an easement for the temporary road to cross any other property it already owns, and said the South32 road will connect to existing public rights of way.
As for the “park” to be built as part of the plan, the county described it as a “low key ‘trailway’ type park that would track along much the same area.”
“This passive park would be built by AMI and maintained, at a reasonable expense, by AMI,” it said, adding that the study session planned for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the County Complex in Nogales “is designed to provide general information to the public and to answer questions from the public pertaining to this matter.”