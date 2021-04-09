As Santa Cruz County prepares to receive approximately $9 million in federal funds, plans for filling budget deficits and getting resources back into the community were among the top priorities discussed during the County Board of Supervisors’ study session this week.
The American Rescue Plan Act is set to disburse an estimated $9,018,001 to Santa Cruz County, according to County Finance Director Mauricio Chavez. That estimated total would be distributed in two parts, with the first half being delivered to the county by May 10 and the second half by the same date in 2022.
And although the specific federal guidelines for using these funds have not yet been published, the county government is setting forth a plan to act quickly once the money is disbursed.
“Our plan for the rescue funding is to… stabilize our operating budget, what we’ve suffered from the economic impact from COVID,” Chavez said during Tuesday’s meeting, adding: “To strategize, that’s to invest in small businesses, nonprofits and infrastructure. And finally, to organize, that’s to enable inclusive recovery from future COVID-19 impacts.”
Chavez said that compared to the previous fiscal year, the county’s general fund is expected to lose up to $379,000 from a decrease in retail sales tax revenue, as well as tax revenue from restaurants and bars. As for the county’s road fund, he estimated a nearly $600,000 shortfall due to a revenue decrease in collections from overweight truck fees and the state’s Highway User Revenue Fund.
In addition to those losses, Chavez said staff projected that the county would incur an additional 5-percent revenue loss during each of the next three years. That would bring the estimated total losses to more than $1.6 million in the general fund and nearly $2.6 million in the road fund.
County staff also recommended that the board set aside a total of $2 million of the federal funds for contingencies related to the pandemic and state-mandated costs in the following years.
Broadband infrastructure
Another significant portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds could go towards investing in broadband infrastructure throughout the county.
Chavez estimated they would need around $1 million to get a broadband project on its feet, with about $130,000 intended for an independent contractor to assess the county’s needs and options for investing in a broadband infrastructure program.
County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz suggested the funds could be a type of “seed money” to bring in a company that could provide broadband services for the community, and also emphasized the importance of partnering with local stakeholders, including the school districts, to address the issue.
“I think what they’re finding in most places is that there are not many companies out there that can buy any kind of bandwidth…,” Ruiz said. “When they see the price of what they have to do, many of them back away.”
Jesus Valdez, the county public works director, said his team had engaged in conversation with UniSource Energy Services, which already has fiber optic internet running through some of their power lines.
“They’re not in the business of broadband, but it’s something that we brought to them and hopefully it works out,” Valdez said, adding that funding a study would help define the county’s options as well as build a business model.
“The grants are great, but they’re probably going to be a one-time thing, so this kind of needs to sustain itself for the longer-term and we need to take that into consideration,” he said.
Economic assistance
Chavez estimated that the county would have more than $1.3 million to create economic assistance programs for qualifying local businesses and nonprofit organizations, with about $789,500 to be disbursed to the county within the next month and the remaining amount expected next year.
County Supervisor Bruce Bracker noted it was important to look into different kinds of aid in addition to the American Rescue Plan, such as access to Paycheck Protection Program loans for medium-sized businesses.
“It’s the really small businesses that don’t have that capacity, that are just running their businesses as their personal finances,” he said, suggesting that county staff seek assistance from a third-party organization to manage those loans and grants.
But both Ruiz and Supervisor Rudy Molera disagreed with that approach, saying they didn’t want to incur unnecessary expenses.
“I want to make sure that, at the end of the day, we can put up… at least 99 percent of the money back into the community without having to pay a tremendous administrative fee because we’re doing this or doing that,” Ruiz said.
Molera added: “I don’t want to be paying administrative costs as well. I want the money to go into people’s hands and be useful.”
County Manager Jennifer St. John emphasized that the current plan was a generalized overview of what could be done with the federal allocations, but officials still needed to receive the official guidelines for the funds before making any final decisions.