On Tuesday morning, County Supervisor Bruce Bracker sat in Zula’s Restaurant, making calls and preparing to reopen the shuttered diner.
Bracker bought the establishment earlier this month with a plan to open the Nogales restaurant in October.
Owning, managing and reopening a restaurant, he acknowledged, comes with a lengthy to-do list: hiring staff, making schedules and passing health inspections, among other tasks.
And as a county supervisor, Bracker is also tasked with serving District 3 – a large, eastern swath of Santa Cruz County that encompasses Sonoita-Elgin, Patagonia, Tubac and parts of Rio Rico.
Despite the weight of multiple jobs, Bracker told the NI he plans to run for re-election in 2024. Balancing a supervisor’s position with a restaurant, he said, would likely be difficult, but possible.
“If I didn’t think it was manageable, I wouldn’t have done this,” Bracker said as painters worked around him.
Bracker, who also operates La Tienda store on Morley Avenue, is not alone in juggling the supervisor position with another form of employment. All three incumbent county supervisors have worked gigs outside of their government posts – a job that pays $63,800 a year plus benefits, and is slated to jump to $83,800 by 2025.
Speaking to the NI, the three supervisors stressed that with responsible planning, it’s possible to do both while still prioritizing their constituents.
“I spend a lot of hours working as a county supervisor,” Bracker said. “I probably spend, I don’t know, six hours a day doing that.”
“It’s not uncommon,” said District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz. “At the end of the day, we know exactly the responsibility that we were elected to do.”
The County Supervisors Association, which represents supervisors in all 15 Arizona counties, also noted that it’s not unheard of for supervisors to work simultaneously in the public and private sectors.
“CSA does not have a policy on this topic,” the organization said in a statement to the NI. “Being a county supervisor is a demanding job. However, it is not uncommon for supervisors to have additional commitments in the private sector. The demands of both can be successfully balanced.”
By comparison
In Nogales, the mayor and council do not earn a living wage; under the City Charter, Mayor Arturo Garino earns $50 a month on the job, while all council members earn a monthly stipend of $25.
But serving as an elected county official pays much more.
In all Arizona counties – with the exception of Pima and Maricopa – supervisors currently earn $63,800 a year. The county’s recorder, assessor, superintendent, treasurer and superior court clerk also receive the same pay grade. (The sheriff currently makes $100,824 a year, and the county attorney earns $123,678.)
But in May 2021, the state legislature passed a law increasing the salary of elected officials by $20,000. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, supervisors and others on the same pay scale in counties with populations less than 500,000 – like Santa Cruz – will earn $83,800. (The court clerk’s salary will increase to that level on Jan. 1, 2023; the sheriff will make $120,824 annually and the county attorney will earn $143,678 starting in 2025.)
In addition, elected officials earn benefits such as health insurance and pension contributions. Among the supervisors, the county currently pays approximately $11,400 in benefits for Bracker, $18,400 for Molera and just under $21,000 for Ruiz, said County Manager Jennifer St. John, emphasizing that these are “ballpark” figures.
Those paychecks significantly exceed those of the many county residents. The U.S. Census estimates that the median household income is $41,424 in Santa Cruz County and $29,043 in Nogales.
So how often are supervisors expected to work to earn their paychecks?
The supervisors’ position is salaried, not hourly. Arizona state law requires that elected county officials keep their offices open “for at least 40 hours each week,” with the exception of legal holidays. However, that rule appears to apply to the hours of their office rather than the supervisors’ own work schedules.
Speaking to the NI, the supervisors acknowledged that their schedules can fluctuate. What’s more, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of working at the supervisors’ office in Nogales has also changed, Bracker said.
“I used to be at the County Complex all the time,” he said. “But I set up a home office. and for the most part, I’ve been working from home.”
That shift, Bracker said, hasn’t prevented him from communicating with constituents.
“They have my personal number, so I’m not hiding,” he added.
On the ground
As Bracker fielded calls at Zula’s on Tuesday, he sat miles away from Rio Rico, Tubac, Sonoita – the district he represents.
In the past, some constituents in Bracker’s district – particularly Eastern Santa Cruz County – have complained of a lack of representation. That tension bubbled up in 2018, when a group of residents petitioned to join neighboring Cochise County. Even so, Bracker was re-elected to serve the district in 2020.
Asked how often he spends time in the eastern parts of the county, Bracker described visits to local businesses, like the Fair and Rodeo Association.
“When there’s events, you go. When people call you, you go,” he said. “We want to do a project, we want to talk to the community, we go out there and do it.”
“But it’s not like I go out there, and drive around, and check out the roads once a month. That’s Jesus’s job,” he added, referring to Public Works Director Jesus Valdez.
On the clock
For his part, Ruiz manages a non-profit apartment complex on top of the supervisor position. Communicating via cellphone and iPad, he said, allows him to balance both jobs – along with the fact that the assisted living center, United Church Village, is a few minutes away from the County Complex.
Ruiz, who’s served as a supervisor for more than two decades, pointed out that he’s worked at United Church Village even longer. And Bracker ran his family’s retail business for decades before taking over Zula’s.
“We’ve been doing it for so long, that it’s just second nature,” Ruiz said.
Technically, other employees in the county can work a second job as well. Ruiz mentioned a secretary who’d been working hours at WalMart as an example.
“It’s probably not uncommon for people, especially now, the way the economy is heading, that people look for second jobs,” he added.
According to St. John, employees can work outside of their county job – so long as they request and receive permission from a supervisor.
“That request is generally granted as long as the second job does not interfere with their county job,” she said in an email. “If at any time, the second job interferes with their county job, the permission to work the second job is/would be revoked.”
While Ruiz said he couldn’t pin an estimate to how many hours he works a week as a supervisor, he added that the board was “always working.”
“We do what we can. I don’t know that I can (estimate) any hours. Sometimes I run into people on the weekend. I’m calling Jennifer or I’m calling anyone else,” Ruiz said, referring to St. John.
District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera has also juggled his supervisor duties, working until last spring as an athletics coach at Nogales High School. Reached Tuesday, he echoed Ruiz’s sentiments about not being able to measure his hours as supervisor.
“Hours? I’m on the clock 24/7, man,” Molera said. “What I mean by that is I can be at Walmart, people come up to me, it’s work.”