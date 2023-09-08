A prospective transmission line meant to support a mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains has received approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission.
But a number of permits remain pending for the 19-mile line, including a right-of-way entry permit that would allow builders to access county land.
During a regular meeting last month, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted to table a decision on the latter permit.
“This will give staff more time to review and possibly understand the agreement,” County Manager Jesus Valdez said during the Aug. 15 session. “We’ll discuss it with (our legal department) and obtain community feedback.”
In a follow-up email, Valdez signaled there would be a presentation or further discussion of the transmission line at a future public meeting, though he did not indicate a date.
“The request was a right of entry to county land. The Board of Supervisors wanted more clarity on what was involved with this request,” he wrote.
The transmission line would be funded by mining company South32 and constructed by UniSource, the county’s only electric supplier.
Several times over the past year, UniSource hosted open house events in Nogales, where residents weighed in on potential routes, spoke with engineers and studied renderings of the transmission line. At those meetings, county residents, particularly those within the Patagonia Lake area, expressed ample concern over the transmission line, citing potential health issues, noise and visual impacts, and adverse effects on property values.
During the Aug. 15 session – when the supervisors voted to table their approval on the UniSource permit – only one resident referenced the transmission line during a call to the public.
“I realize these power lines have already been approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission, and in some ways, your hands are tied. However, I would encourage the board to make it as difficult as possible for this project to proceed,” Kazarian Giannangelo told the supervisors. “Those power lines are definitely going to affect the enjoyability and the beauty of that location.”
Reached last month, UniSource spokesperson Joe Barrios pointed to other permits and geological studies the company still must complete before breaking ground on the project.
“We are in the process of preparing for geological studies to determine soil conditions in various locations,” he wrote in an email. “This will help inform the design of poles and foundations, and how they might be installed.”
The route and timeline
In an updated map provided by UniSource, the route would begin slightly east of Interstate 19 in Rio Rico and north of Ruby Road, near Vereda Ortiz. Then, the 500-foot-wide corridor would extend generally east, running parallel to a stretch of Pendleton Drive. The line would then run straight east before pivoting northeast and crossing State Route 82. Eventually, the line would cross Alum Gulch, meandering southeast before coming to an end about a mile north of Harshaw Creek.
The line would also stretch through Coronado National Forest land – something that would warrant another set of permits altogether, Barrios said.
“The U.S. Forest Service would need to grant a special use permit before any construction activities can begin on forest service land,” he said. “We don’t expect that activity to begin until 2026 at the earliest.”
Other parts of the project, he said, could start earlier. Construction of the Rio Rico switchyard and Harshaw substation – the start and end points of the transmission line – is expected to begin in mid-2024, Barrios told the NI.
“Transmission line construction could also begin in the middle of next year, but we’ll need to make sure we have any necessary construction and other types of permits,” he added.