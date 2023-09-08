UNS

UniSource, the only electric supplier in Santa Cruz County, is working to build a transmission line, funded by mining company South32. The 19-mile line would support the Hermosa Project, a mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

A prospective transmission line meant to support a mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains has received approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission.

But a number of permits remain pending for the 19-mile line, including a right-of-way entry permit that would allow builders to access county land.



