Santa Cruz County officials held a public hearing last Thursday regarding an application that they’re preparing in hopes of receiving an allocation of emergency funding from the Arizona Department of Housing.
The meeting was meant to gather public input for how the county could use a portion of the $2.5 million in emergency assistance that the ADOH has available from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
And although no members of the public participated in last Thursday’s meeting, county officials are continuing to prepare a proposal for a share of that money.
“I’ve reached out to some of the property managers in the area, some of the mortgage writers, in trying to get a sense of what the need might be in our community,” said Mary Dahl, who’s in charge of the county’s special projects, during a phone conversation with the NI last Friday. “We’re doing that so we can ask for the right amount of money – not too little or too much money.”
If allocated to the county, that funding could then be used for food, clothing, rental and mortgage assistance, or utilities for up to six consecutive months for people suffering economic hardships caused by the pandemic.
Dahl added that, once the county’s proposal is ready, it will be up for discussion and approval at a County Board of Supervisors meeting before it’s submitted.