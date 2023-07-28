After missing out on millions of dollars in unpaid taxes during a two-decade-old dispute, Santa Cruz County is now planning to make an attempt at recovering some of that money by putting hundreds of Vatere lots up for sale.
The old dispute had consisted of roughly 2,400 lots – owned by Vatere, LLC – that had accumulated millions of dollars in unpaid property taxes.
On Tuesday, County Treasurer Elizabeth “Liz” Gutfahr told the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District governing board that the county is exploring the idea of auctioning off individual Vatere lots to start collecting property taxes once again.
“Jesus Valdez, our new county manager, is currently working on a plan… They’re working with the assessor and coming up with a price, maybe per acre, per lot,” Gutfahr said. “They’ll do an online auction.”
The lots, she said, are all scattered throughout different areas of Rio Rico.
The problem with the lots, Gutfahr said, dates back to 1999. At the time, Rio Rico Properties transferred the lots to Phoenix-based Vatere with the plan that the properties would be sold to Arizona State Parks.
When the potential buyer backed out of the deal, the lots began accumulating unpaid property taxes year after year. That meant that the county, SCVUSD and Rio Rico Fire District missed out on collecting millions of dollars in property taxes – an estimated $6.5 million by April 2011, according to previous county reports.
In 2017, the county began removing the tax liens on some of those properties and placing them under the auspices of the County Flood Control District. At the time, county officials explained that it was less expensive than having the county incur the costs of foreclosure. By 2021, all of the roughly 2,400 Vatere-owned properties were under the county’s ownership.
Big restriction
But for potential buyers, the properties come with one big deed restriction: Landowners cannot develop or build on these lots until 21 years after the death “of the last descendant of (former President William J. Clinton).”
“No buildings. Can you run cattle?” board member Brad Beach asked.
“You’re not supposed to do anything with them (the lots)… according to the restriction,” Gutfahr said.
So what are the chances of the county selling those properties, board member Lourdes Vasquez asked.
Gutfahr said that, de-spite those restrictions, some Rio Rico residents have expressed interest in buying those properties.
“Well, a lot of people have been calling because a lot of people do want the property next to them. Whether or not they can build on them, they just want that property,” she said, adding that any lots not sold will be used to serve as flood protection.
Board member Joel Kramer noted that the district had lost revenue from those unpaid property taxes.
If the county manages to sell some of the lots now, he said, “is the school district going to get (its) share of whatever the property taxes of that lot are?”
Gutfahr confirmed, stating, “anything we collect property taxes on, it will be distributed the same way.”
She did not provide a timeline for putting the lots up for auction, but said the county would keep SCVUSD updated any any lots that are sold to ensure the district receives its share of taxes.
“That stinks,” Beach said of the restrictions, adding: “If you do sell them, the taxes will definitely benefit Santa Cruz County.”