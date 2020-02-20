The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay more than $56,000 for repairs to the local cross-border sewer line that were required after suspected drug-tunnelers damaged a part of the pipeline in Nogales in December.
But the county is expecting to get that money back.
Public Works Director Jesus Valdez confirmed this week that all repairs to the International Outfall Interceptor, as the pipeline is called, and the Nogales Wash, which it runs below and next to, were completed in January, and the county had reached a solution for covering the total expenses.
“We had to fix a breach on the IOI,” Valdez said during a supervisors meeting on Tuesday. “It came out to be $56,368, which the City of Nogales and (the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality) will reimburse us for that amount.”
Supervisors Rudy Molera and Manuel Ruiz voted to cover the expenses, only providing brief comments to thank county personnel for their hard work in reaching the final solution. Supervisor Bruce Bracker did not attend the meeting.
Maintenance of the roughly 8.5-mile pipeline that carries raw sewage from Nogales, Sonora to a wastewater treatment plant in Rio Rico has long been juggled between federal, state and local governments.
Valdez said he didn’t know how they reached the decision that the county would be reimbursed for the latest repair costs. But reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said the damages to the IOI were done within city limits, underneath Morley Avenue.
“The county was able to determine that, to do the repairs underneath the city street, it was $15,000,” Kissinger said, adding that the city would reimburse the county for that amount. “That will be for damage done underneath the roadway on Morley Avenue, which is a city street and the city’s responsibility.”
That would leave $41,368, which the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has presumably agreed to cover.
The NI was unable to reach ADEQ for comment by press time Thursday, but Valdez confirmed that “as it stands right now, it’s fully reimbursed.”
The damages stem from a drug-smuggling operation in which criminals dug an 82-foot-long tunnel from a home on Morley Avenue to the cross-border pipeline.
In a news release issued last Dec. 19, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations said conspirators in Mexico sent drugs including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine up the pipeline, which were then recovered on the U.S. side via the tunnel.