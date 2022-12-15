Five people are in the running to be the next Santa Cruz County recorder, the county government announced on Thursday.
The five met the Dec. 14 deadline to submit a resume and letter of interest, the county said in a news release. The County Board of Supervisors will now interview candidates during a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, and hire one of them that same day.
The candidate who is appointed to the position will take over for Recorder Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz, who is retiring on Dec. 31 with two years remaining in her current elected term.
The candidates hoping to replace her are:
• Margaret Felix, who has served as Sainz’s top deputy at the Recorder’s Office since September 2021.
• Jovanna Mendoza, a former staffer at the County Recorder’s Office.
• Ana “Anita” Moreno, a title and escrow officer who ran against Sainz in the 2020 Democratic primary, losing by fewer than 100 votes.
• Primitivo “Tivo” Romero, the county’s former chief probation officer and court administrator.
• Veronica Schmidt, a former staffer at the County Recorder’s Office who now works at the Pima County Assessor’s Office.
(Note: A sixth candidate, Jeanette Parrales, withdrew her application after this story was first published.)
The candidate interviews are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 202 of the County Complex in Nogales.
“This special meeting will occur in an executive session closed to the public unless a candidate requests otherwise,” the county said in its announcement.
The supervisors will then appoint a new recorder during their regular meeting scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 120 of the County Complex.
In the meantime, members of the public can hand-deliver their comments on the candidates to Alma Schultz, clerk of the board of supervisors, 2150 N. Congress Drive, Room 119, Nogales, AZ 85621.
County recorders in Arizona have two main duties: recording documents related to real estate transactions and maintaining voter registration records.
The minimum requirements for the job is that the person must be at least 18 years of age, must read and write English, and must be a U.S. citizen residing in Santa Cruz County. As dictated by state law, the position pays an annual salary of $63,800, plus benefits.
Since Sainz was elected as a member of the Democratic Party, state law also requires that her replacement be a Democrat.