Santa Cruz County officials plan to apply for two state grants that would fund local parks and recreation projects.
After an hour-long study session Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors narrowly passed a motion: if the funding is secured, it will be allocated toward the construction of two soccer fields at Damon Park in southwest Rio Rico.
District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera made the case for prioritizing Damon Park. In 2015, county officials decided to install lighting in the facility to mobilize youth sporting activities.
“The infrastructure's already there,” Molera pointed out Tuesday. “Let's do it.”
The vote was seconded by District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz. District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker voted against the motion, though he was outnumbered and the resolution passed nonetheless.
It was a relatively contentious meeting for the supervisors, who typically agree on issues at public meetings, often passing action items with limited or no discussion.
But Tuesday’s session laid bare the frustrations of two supervisors, who butted heads on where, and how, to apply the potential grant funds. Bracker, whose district includes areas of Rio Rico east of I-19, pushed for a field in Calabasas Park on Pendleton Drive.
Having one field in District 2, and one in District 3, Bracker argued, would be fair.
“I think Calabasas is a really great park,” Bracker said. “I don't think it was built with the amenities this community really needs.”
Molera, however, insisted it would make more sense to build two soccer fields in the same location.
“If you have two fields together, it’s much easier to have a tournament,” Molera said. “Am I not right?”
Molera asserted that his vote for Damon Park was unrelated to its location within his own district. Bracker didn’t buy it.
“I feel that this vote has taken funding that I identified and has turned it over to District 2,” Bracker said. “This is the second bite of the apple for funding for District 2 on a grant that I had nobility to control.”
Seated between Molera and Bracker, Ruiz tried to seek a compromise that would satisfy both parties. As the debate continued, Ruiz asked County Manager Jennifer St. John whether she could identify additional money from the American Rescue Plan Act – a federal program meant to provide COVID-19 relief funds. That way, Ruiz speculated, on top of the two soccer fields at Damon Park, the county could provide two additional soccer fields at Calabasas Park down the line.
“And that way, you get two, you get two,” Ruiz told Molera and Bracker.
“I don't want this board to become dysfunctional,” he added. “I don't want us to be adversarial.”
Bracker didn’t budge, still voting against the measure.
‘We don’t have fields’
For some Santa Cruz County residents, the idea of a new soccer facility for young players is important – and long overdue.
“This community, whether it be the county or the city, has prioritized baseball for literally generations,” said Nogales resident Scott Vandervoet at Tuesday’s meeting.
He pointed out that soccer players typically begin using a full-sized field at 12 years old – suggesting that many young athletes needed the resource.
Brian Hernandez, who manages adult and youth soccer teams through the Santa Cruz Soccer League, also stepped up to the podium to advocate for more resources. He told the board that while the leagues’ spring season starts next month, his players simply have nowhere to practice.
“We don’t have fields,” Hernandez said, requesting immediate help.
Most coaches for Hernandez’s league finish their day jobs around 5 p.m., he explained. In other words, the league practices at night – and they need lights.
For now, they’re playing on baseball fields at Damon Park, where at least there’s nighttime lighting.
“But they’re not soccer fields,” Hernandez pointed out.
The grants
The board on Tuesday decided – albeit narrowly – where it would allocate the grant funding.
However, the county still has to apply for, and receive, the grant funding to continue moving forward.
One grant, under the Arizona State Parks system, would provide up to $500,000 in funding. The other would be filtered through the state under the Land and Water Conservation Fund; it would fund up to 50 percent of a project, with a 5 percent administration fee, according to Public Works Director Jesus Valdez.
Both grants, according to St. John, dole out funds on a “first-come, first-serve” basis.
Damon and Calabasas parks weren’t the only options on the table Tuesday. Valdez said a state director toured four local sites with county officials to explore potential ideas.
Valdez also presented what he referred to as the “Agua Fria concept,” a project that would take place north of the Bella Vista subdivision and near Camino Agua Fria in southwest Rio Rico. There, Valdez suggested, the county could establish “pocket parks” with half-courts, ramadas and other public areas.
Or, he said, a more “elaborate” neighborhood park could be established there.
Fields in the Agua Fria area, he added, could also be an option.
The latter idea got some traction during Tuesday’s meeting, though it was short-lived.
“I think it's central. I think getting the most bang for our buck is probably looking at the Agua Fria,” said Rio Rico resident John Fanning.
Molera agreed, contending that the Agua Fria project’s more central location would bring out-of-county teams to the new fields – bringing a boost for small businesses.
“It would bring people to our community that have never been here,” he said. “We can have tournaments near restaurants, near the freeway.’
But, Bracker pointed out, that land is not owned by the county, whereas Damon and Calabasas parks are.
“I strongly object to investing this state parks money into a grant that we do not have site control of,” Bracker said.
According to St. John, the site of the Agua Fria concept is currently owned by Andrew Jackson. County assessment records show a large land parcel in the discussed area is owned by Baca Float No. 3, a hay company operated by Jackson.
St. John said the county had not heard back concerning its most recent request to meet with Jackson on the matter.
That realization seemed to shift the board into its consideration of Damon and Calabasas parks – prompting the contention between Molera and Bracker.
“I don’t think it's a matter of districts,” Molera said. “I think it's a matter of taking care of what we need to take care of.”