Santa Cruz County officials have reached a consensus on how to partially alleviate the county’s unfunded pension liability for its law enforcement officers.
Much like the City of Nogales, the county has struggled in recent years to keep up with increasing pension debt. As of June 30, Santa Cruz County had accumulated a liability of more than $11 million concerning pensions for sheriff’s and corrections officers, according to data from the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, or PSPRS.
The county owes that money to PSPRS. To remedy the liability, the county has shifted to selling pledged revenue obligations, or municipal bonds – a practice the county approved in early November.
So far, the county has sold $9.2 million worth of municipal bonds to investors, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
Now, the county plans to allocate $8.8 million of that money to pay off part of the liability to PSPRS. (The remaining amount, about $370,000, was used to cover the cost of issuing the bonds, St. John noted in an email.)
In addition, the county will also have to pay interest as it pays down the principal bond debt.
At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the County Board of Supervisors voted swiftly and unanimously to transfer part of its budget capacity into the county’s general fund. The motion would allow the county to complete the $8.8 million payment to PSPRS, St. John said.
Albeit brief – the meeting lasted just several minutes – the decision marks a definitive step in lessening the county’s steadily accruing pension debt.
Staving off debt
Santa Cruz County is not alone in its methodology. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of local governments, particularly those in neighboring California, have resorted to using pension obligation bonds to manage costs, according to the Pew Research Foundation.
In a release Wednesday, PSPRS itself noted that employers within Arizona were using bonds, as well as “direct appropriations,” to pay off unfunded pension liability.
“A lot of counties are looking at it,” PSPRS Communications Director Christian Palmer told the NI on Tuesday.
Financial advisor Michael Vasquez recommended similar practices to the county earlier this year.
Vasquez, who serves as senior vice president with investment banking company Piper Sandler, presented a number of debt-relieving options to county leaders at a study session in September.
During the meeting, Vasquez suggested that the county use a specific type of pension obligation bond known as a Certificate of Participation, or COP. The COP method would have involved the county selling bonds to investors, using a county building as collateral while paying interest to investors multiple times per year.
Ultimately, though, the county chose another type of pension obligation bond – known as pledged revenue obligations.
“We didn't use the building as collateral,” St. John explained Tuesday. “We used revenue obligation bonds. So we pledged ... our excise revenue.”
In other words, the county pledged its excise tax revenue – money accumulated from taxes on goods – to use as collateral.
The board of supervisors on Nov. 3 unanimously approved a motion allowing the county to sell the municipal bonds to investors.
Speaking by phone on Wednesday, District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz noted that pension liability has weighed heavily on the county.
“We will do everything that we can as a county to meet those obligations without having to pass on any of the excess liability to our taxpayers,” he said.
Both Ruiz and District 2 Supervisor Bruce Bracker directed the NI to St. John for more technical details about the newly adopted municipal bond practice.
What caused the pension debt?
Nationwide, pension debt exceeds $4.99 trillion, according to Pension Tracker, a research site headed by Stanford University faculty. At the September study session with Santa Cruz County officials, Vasquez – the financial adviser with Piper Sander – listed several factors that led to increasing pension liability in general.
“We saw, in 2008, some problems there,” he said, referencing the Great Recession.
Aside from the recession, he told county officials that longer life expectancies and permanent benefit increases have contributed to growing pension debt.
In Santa Cruz County specifically, Vasquez said pension liability “was not caused by any action or failure to act on the part of the county,” adding that “the county has always paid in full its annual required contribution.”
Several local factors, however, can be traced to the county’s snowballing pension liabilities. In Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the county once again accepted a federal grant for Operation Stonegarden. The program pays overtime dollars to county law enforcement who assist in enforcing federal immigration and smuggling laws. The added overtime money leads, inevitably, to higher pensions once those law enforcement personnel retire.
And, in June of 2021, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against former Santa Cruz County Sheriff Antonio Estrada and Capt. Ruben Fuentes for allegedly facilitating a system in which county employees entered unworked overtime hours. Estrada and Fuentes, the complaint states, had allegedly told employees to claim the overtime for performing certain job assignments. Brnovich’s complaint asserts that the practice went on for about 18 years. Those unworked overtime hours would also add to a growing pension cost for the county.
The $8.8 million payment, however, will reduce that – partially. Shortly after Tuesday’s meeting, St. John said the money would go directly to PSPRS the following day.
“This'll help the county tremendously in reducing our liability,“ St. John added.