Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate shot up in June to 12.3 percent – a 1.5-percent increase from May, according to data from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The local jobless rate in June was at its highest since July 2020, when it hit 15.9 percent. Unemployment in Santa Cruz County typically kicks up in the summer months as the local produce import industry lays off workers following the busy winter/spring season.
State data showed 2,397 people seeking unemployment benefits in Santa Cruz County in June, an increase of 296 since May. Still, that was lower than June 2020, when 2,698 people applied for jobless benefits and the county’s unemployment rate was at 13.9 percent.
Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.8 in June from 6.7 in May, according to the AOEO, while the U.S. rate increased to 5.9 percent in June from 5.8 in May.
Santa Cruz County had the third-highest jobless rate among Arizona’s 15 counties in June, trailing only Yuma at 20.4 percent and Apache at 13.7 percent.