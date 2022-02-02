Starting this week, nonprofits in Santa Cruz County can apply for grants of $25,000 to $45,000. And later in the year, community members ranging from small business owners to artists will be eligible to apply for forgivable loans.
Each phase is part of the county government’s newly unveiled “financial asset building” program.
Both incentives will use money from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act, which funneled more than $9 million in COVID-19 relief funds to Santa Cruz County.
So far, the county’s spent the ARPA funds on two initiatives, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John. Last October, SCC approved a program offering county employees a $500 bonus if they received the COVID-19 vaccine. The program’s estimated cost, fell just under $200,000.
The second initiative, St. John told the NI on Wednesday, involved “a minimal amount” of spending for broadband consultants. (The county hired the consultants to solidify a broadband expansion plan, which was approved last month.)
Now, out of the total $9 million the county received, it’s planning to allocate $1.5 million toward “financial asset building.”
Competitive grants
The program’s first phase will award grants to nonprofits that will “help residents of the county build economic opportunity,” according to a statement from the county.
In December, county officials met with Tucson-based consultant Angela Donelson, who presented the plan at a regular meeting.
“The concept here is that nonprofits can provide classes, they can provide training, and services, anything to help people improve their financial position,” Donelson said at the time.
The grant application period for non-profits opened on Thursday; applications will be accepted through March 25.
To further inform applicants, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona – which will manage the county’s grant and loan programs – plans to hold a free online workshop on Feb. 18. According to CFSA, between 11 and 20 grants are expected to be awarded within the county.
Santa Cruz County is allocating about $500,000 of the ARPA funds toward this first phase of the program.
Also according to CFSA, those who apply for the grants must represent a nonprofit that serves individuals in the hospitality, arts, retail and services industries. Nonprofits can also be eligible if they serve community members attempting to gain new workforce skills, or entrepreneurs.
Speaking to the NI Wednesday, Donelson said nonprofits who apply can use grant-writing assistance – free of charge – through Local First Arizona, a Phoenix-based economic development nonprofit.
“If a non-profit doesn’t have time to do it and they go, ‘Oh man, look at this deadline,’ no problem,” Donelson said, adding that three grant writers will be available for the applicants.
Forgivable loans
In its second phase of the financial asset building program, Santa Cruz County plans to award forgivable loans of up to $25,000 for both businesses and nonprofits. The second phase will also offer forgivable loans of up to $2,500 for local artists.
The county’s statement said more information would be released later in the year, “likely in early May,” regarding loan applications.
A forgivable loan allows the “borrower” to bypass an eventual loan repayment, staving off possible debt.
The loans are intended to assist the applicants in “grow(ing) wealth in the community, as well as build and repair credit,” the county statement said.
According to a fact sheet released by the county on Tuesday, the loans will be forgiven if the recipient demonstrates some form of community contribution or economic development. For instance, an artist receiving the funds could paint a mural; a business receiving the loan, meanwhile, could enroll in a job training certification.
Partner option
On Tuesday, the county announced mostly predictable parameters for applicants: to apply for the nonprofit grants in the first phase, organizations must have 501c3 or 501c6 status.
But the program will also accept applications from nonprofits based outside of Santa Cruz County. To have eligibility, these organizations must “partner with, or serve as a fiscal sponsor to, a Santa Cruz County organization.”
The grant program, according to Donelson, also urges eligible nonprofits to partner with each other – if they do, they will each receive separate grants.
In other words, Donelson explained, if the partnering nonprofits receive grant funds, “they don’t have to split it.”
So far, the county has collected responses from 20 organizations through a survey. Donelson said they’re continuing to circulate the survey, and she aims to compile the answers into a spreadsheet.
Eligibility has not yet been disclosed for applicants in the second phase – the forgivable loan program.
In its fact sheet, the county also noted that nonprofits who receive the grants will be “monitored to ensure they use the funding allowed by the federal government.” According to the county, that means analyzing the organization’s progress and expenditures.
But speaking Wednesday, Donelson said representatives from Local First Arizona will assist nonprofits in the monitoring process for free.
Click here to learn more about the program, or contact Jenni Moreno at (520) 903-7022. Surveys for residents are available in English and Spanish.