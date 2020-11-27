The Santa Cruz County government said it will close four of its buildings in Nogales to the public starting Monday, Nov. 30, and offer service at the facilities by appointment only.
The change in service comes as the number of COVID-19 infections has risen sharply in the community during recent weeks.
“Closing of the county building and only allowing appointments will help prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said in a news release, adding: “Each member of the community can do their part by actively social distancing themselves.”
The affected buildings include the County Complex at 2150 N. Congress Dr., which is home to departments including the assessor, recorder, treasurer, public works, county attorney and more. Community members can go to santacruzcountyaz.gov or call the individual office or (520) 375-7800 to learn how to schedule an appointment.
The neighboring Sheriff’s Office at 2170 N. Congress Dr. will also close its doors to the public, though Sheriff Antonio Estrada insisted the change would not affect public safety, since 911 operations will continue as usual and patrols will continue around the clock.
“We are putting the safety of our citizens and employees first,” Estrada said of the closure, citing the current COVID-19 outbreak. “We are closing the lobby to the public to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.”
In-person inmate visitation at the jail remains suspended.
Members of the public can call (520) 761-7869 to set up an appointment with the Sheriff’s Office, or 911 in case of an emergency.
In addition, the Animal Control Department at 1368 N. Hohokam Dr. (Phone (520) 761-7860) and Arizona @Work at 610 N. Morley Ave. (Phone: (520) 375-7670), will shift to an appointment-only basis starting Nov. 30.
This is the second time the county government has closed its doors to the public in response to the pandemic. The first closure began March 25 and was lifted Oct. 5.
The county courthouse follows the guidelines set by the Arizona Supreme Court, not the county government, when it comes to public access. Currently, the courts are in Phase 2 of a Phase 0-5 scale of operational guidelines, with 0 being the most tightly restricted level, and 4 being unrestricted, normal operations.
According to Court Administrator Tivo Romero, the courts are currently open to the public, with some services – such as passport applications and meetings with probation officers – being offered on a by-appointment basis.
But anyone who enters the building must first clear a COVID-19 screening, and the number of visitors must be limited during peak times, according to Phase 2 protocols.
The City of Nogales has kept its buildings closed to walk-in visitors since March. Since then, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger has asked the council to make a decision on continuing the closure each month.
During their meeting on Nov. 4, the seven-member council unanimously approved continuing the closure, with little discussion.