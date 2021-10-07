Having spent around a half-million dollars from its insurance pool to cover medical claims related to COVID-19, the Santa Cruz County government will now offer its employees a $500 one-time bonus for being vaccinated, or for stepping up and getting the shots.
The county’s “Vaccine Incentive Program” was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the board of supervisors at their regular meeting. It is estimated the cost will be just shy of $200,000 and will be paid for from funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Approximately $9 million in federal COVID relief funds has been allocated so far to Santa Cruz County; half was received in May with the balance due in 2022.
To get the bonus, workers must voluntarily show county officials their vaccination card before Dec. 31. It is not a mandatory program, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
“We think this is an effective tool for the vaccination (of workers) and to help the pandemic from continuing,” she said.
Speaking after the meeting, St. John said county officials are unaware how many employees are vaccinated.
Asked how the program’s success will be measured, she said: “We can calculate the percentage of employees that were vaccinated prior to the incentive, versus after the incentive as we’re collecting the vaccine cards.”
Pima County, she said, implemented a similar program and went from one-third of its workforce vaccinated to two-thirds “and it has been positive in all the jurisdictions that have done incentives.”
Supervisor Bruce Bracker characterized the program as a “thank-you for getting vaccinated,” and said that county employees who have gotten sick have cost the insurance pool $500,000. St. John noted that amount does not include the costs of employees who have had to take time off to care for themselves.
Bracker said that elected officials at the county are not eligible for the bonuses, but all other employees are.
Patricia Barraza-Preciado, an accounting specialist with the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office, told the NI that the bonus is a “good idea to help stop the spread, especially for those of us who work with the public.”
“We still have some slackers who haven’t been vaccinated (and) we’re still masked up here,” she noted in reference to the public areas at the County Complex in Nogales.
In terms of vaccination rates, Barraza-Preciado said, “Santa Cruz County is doing great. But we still have some holdouts. So I think this is a great incentive.”
Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, also voiced support for the program, saying: “The goal is to get people vaccinated. And if the purpose is to get more people vaccinated, then I support that.”