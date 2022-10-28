Voter Registration (copy)

An Arizona voter registration form at the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office in July 2021.

 File photo by Lidia Terrazas

The campaign trail may be getting more active in advance of the general election, but the local voter roll isn’t.

Data from the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office shows a drop in registered active voters over the past three months. Inactive voters, meanwhile – people whose mail bounced back twice to the office – have increased.



