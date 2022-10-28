The campaign trail may be getting more active in advance of the general election, but the local voter roll isn’t.
Data from the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office shows a drop in registered active voters over the past three months. Inactive voters, meanwhile – people whose mail bounced back twice to the office – have increased.
In July, the Recorder’s Office reported 30,005 active registered voters who were eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary. A report provided this week showed that number falling to 29,189, with losses in each political party. (It wasn’t immediately clear if all of those voters had registered by Oct. 11, the deadline to participate in the Nov. 8 general election.)
Around 48 percent of active voters are currently registered within the Democratic Party. Independents account for 34.6 percent of the active voting bloc, and 16.7 percent of active voters are registered as Republicans.
But all groups – Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and Independent – lost some degree of active voters between July and October.
According to the County Recorder’s numbers, the Democratic Party had 14,550 active voters in July; the number dipped to 14,022 by the fall. Republicans saw a decline from 4,982 to 4,897 over the same time frame.
The Libertarian Party lost eight members within the county, dipping from 157 in July to 149 active voters in October. And independent voters decreased from 10,315 active voters in July to 10,121 this fall.
‘Inactive’ increase
In Arizona, county recorder’s offices separate registered voters into two categories: active and inactive.
When a county recorder sends election-related mail to a voter and that mail bounces back twice, the voter is categorized as “inactive,” according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
And while the number of active voters in Santa Cruz County dropped over the past three months, the number of inactive voters has nearly doubled, according to the Recorder’s Office data. Technically, the voters are still registered within the county.
“Inactive voters can still participate in the upcoming elections,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a statement earlier this year.
“But,” she added, “it’s so important that they update their voter registration to ensure that they have all the tools they need to vote.”
In July, Santa Cruz County had 1,788 inactive voters, according to data provided by the Recorder’s Office. By October, that number had increased to 3,055 inactive voters.
Still, while the number of active voters has declined since primary season, the pool of total potential participants in Santa Cruz County – the number of active and inactive voters combined – has grown from 31,793 in July to 32,244 in October.
The reason behind the inactive voter increase is not entirely clear. Neither County Recorder Suzie Sainz nor several of her staffers responded to follow-up inquiries before press time.