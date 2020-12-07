Santa Cruz County recorded 526 new COVID-19 infections during the week leading up Monday, the largest weekly jump the county has seen since the start of the pandemic.
In addition, data posted Monday by the County Health Services Department showed seven new deaths and 30 hospitalizations of local residents reported during the previous week – numbers not seen since mid-summer.
The surge comes on the heels of the Thanksgiving weekend, when authorities nationwide pleaded with the public, often unsuccessfully, to curtail plans for travel and avoid large gatherings to stem the spread of the coronavirus. But Jeff Terrell, Santa Cruz County’s health services director, wasn’t ready to pin the blame for the local case increase entirely on people’s Thanksgiving-related behavior.
“Could it be attributed some to the holiday? Yeah, we’re thinking some of it is, but it’s going to be hard to pinpoint 100 percent where anything’s coming from,” he said. “We do see the family clusters and stuff like this. We are also seeing some just sporadic (cases). So it’s really going to be hard to say where exactly it’s coming from.”
Still, Terrell noted that the recent spike started about a week after the start of Thanksgiving travel.
“We were kind of expecting that. We figure it will take a week, week-and-a-half, two weeks, to see if it’s going to stay steady or if it’s going to start to come down,” he said of the surging infection rate.
By then, however, the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will be drawing near.
“Unfortunately, we’re in a holiday season so we’re trying to emphasize: stay home, do a Zoom family get-together; try not to travel as much as possible; stay within your own family members within your home; wear the mask; if you can do it outside, do it outside; etc., etc. The same scenarios we’ve been pushing for months now,” Terrell said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the County Health Department has confirmed 4,496 COVID-19 infections, 76 deaths and 306 hospitalizations among community members.
The county’s previous high for new infections recorded during a week ending on a Monday was 450, tallied on June 15. That was the only other week in which more than 350 new infections were recorded in Santa Cruz County.
The seven COVID-related deaths among country residents recorded during the past week were nearly a record. There were eight COVID-related deaths reported among county residents during the weeks ending July 6 and July 20, and seven deaths during the week ending July 27.
The number of hospitalizations among Santa Cruz County residents has been unreliable at times during the pandemic. But in any case, 30 hospitalizations during a seven-day period is unusually high.
Typically, COVID-19 patients from Santa Cruz County have been taken to Tucson hospitals for treatment. However, with hospitals around the state running out of bed space, a number of county residents have been taken to Phoenix of late, and in at least one case, flown to Flagstaff, for hospitalization.
Data published by the state on Sunday showed that only 8 percent of Arizona’s intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds were available. Of the state’s total ICU beds, 42 percent were in use by COVID-19 patients.
Statewide, there were 1,567 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, down significantly from the 6,799 new cases confirmed on Saturday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. And while there were no new deaths reported Monday, there were 40 confirmed on Saturday, and the total number of Arizonans whose deaths have been attributed to the disease is now nearly 7,000.
In Nogales, Sonora, there were 162 new cases and seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday, Dec. 6. That brought the city’s pandemic totals to 3,268 cases and 291 deaths, according to the Sonora State Health Secretariat.
Additional NUSD closures
An up-to-date positivity rate for COVID-19 tests given to Santa Cruz County residents was not available on Monday. But the most recent figure, released last Thursday by the AZDHS as part of a weekly benchmark report for schools and businesses, showed that 22.9 percent of the local residents who took a COVID-19 test during the week of Nov. 15-21 were positive.
That was twice the county’s already high 11.4-percent rate the week before, and well above the 1.9-percent rate from the week of Oct. 4-10.
Citing the 22.9-percent positivity rate, as well as the booming number of new cases, the Nogales Unified School District announced last Friday that it would close all in-person services until further notice starting Monday.
“We have not had an outbreak reported at any of the school sites at this time, but we do have several reports of exposure, close contact and individual staff testing positive,” Superintendent Fernando Parra said in a letter to the NUSD community, adding: “All safety guidelines and protocols have been followed.”
The closure affects the district building, registration office and all school buildings, facilities and fields, Parra said.
NUSD had already called off in-person instruction after a week of hybrid learning in October. However, the district had continued to offer on-site services for students in self-contained programs, such as special education.
Those services had been offered since August as part of a mandate from the Arizona Department of Education that required school districts, including those in distance-learning-only status, to offer on-campus options for students who “need a place to go or who have specific needs.”
Parra told the NI on Monday that he doesn’t think NUSD’s temporary suspension of on-site services would cause a problem with the state, “considering the benchmarks and our current situation.” He also said the Department of Education had given the individual districts the final say in making such decisions.